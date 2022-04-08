Meet your new best friend, Layla– this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Layla is a 6-year-old female Bulldog, Old English.

Layla is considered a medium-sized dog, weighing in at between 20 and 59 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Layla;

Layla is an adorable brindle and white Old English Bulldog. She would love to be the only pet in her new home. Her perfect family would be with adopters who have breed experience and older, sturdy kids who understand how to interact respectfully with a dog. If you are interested in meeting this sweet girl please fill out an adoption application at www.potterleague.org and stop by the shelter today!

For more information about Layla, click here or call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.