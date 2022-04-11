After a two-year hiatus, the Behan Bros. Newport Night Run made its triumphant return to the streets of Newport on Saturday, April 9th. This year was a record-breaker on two counts, with local runner Addison Brooks smashing the course record by more than 40 seconds, and sponsors and donations smashing the event’s past fundraising records.

Thanks to 1150 registered participants and the contribution of several local businesses and event sponsors, the 2022 event raised more than $25,000 for the Newport Public Education Foundation. The money will be directly donated to the Newport Public Education Foundation in support of their efforts to expand and fund programs that are not otherwise covered by the annual public school budget. The Behan Bros. Newport Night Run is produced by Gray Matter Marketing.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Clancy/Gray Matter Marketing

This year, Behan Bros. joined the event as title sponsor and was a large reason why the fundraising efforts in 2022 were so successful. Sponsorship and support were also provided by Gold-level sponsors Mac Davis Flooring, Grenon’s of Newport, Warner Realty Group, Herk Works Architecture, and Downes Construction Company. Silver-level sponsors this year were Bar Cino, the Newport RI Fire Department, Advanced Remarketing Services, the Newport Yachting Center, Newport This Week, Anchor Dental, the Preservation Society of Newport County, Forster Orthodontics, Discover Newport, Bank Newport, and the City of Newport, Rhode Island. Local businesses and individuals also provided Bronze-level sponsorships, including Thao Thao Studio, Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, Mary Moniz of ReMax, Brick Alley Pub, B.R. Arnold Construction, Gene Thompson-Grove, the Newport Tartan, CPH Newport, R and R Construction, Embrace Home Loans, Corrigan Financial, Fitzpatrick Team of ReMax Newport, Saccucci Honda, O’Brien’s Pub, Dawn Euer, Teachers Association of Newport, People’s Credit Union, Rogers High School Boosters, and Polar Seltzer.

This year, Newport’s own 16-year-old Addison Brooks won the 5K race in a blazing-fast 16:39, a new course record. Right on his heels was James McCarron III, another 16-year-old from Portsmouth, RI, followed by Peter Jacques, also from Newport.

Katharine Rosenfeld from Westport, MA was the first woman across the finish line in 21:16. Katie Smith, from Narraganset, RI finished second overall in a repeat podium finish from 2019. Rounding out the top three females was Rachel Meyen, from Newport, RI.

The Newport Night Run 5K follows a looped course on Hazard Road, a portion of Ocean Avenue, Hammersmith Road, and Beacon Hill Road before a final turn onto Wickham Road for a finish at Roger’s High School. The scenic course happens after-dark, with the race start at 7:30 PM. Participants are encouraged to wear headlamps, neon and brightly colored clothing, and don flashing lights, glowsticks and other light-up accessories.

In total, nearly 700 participants completed the race this year, ranging in age from 7 to 77 years old. The event is open to runners and walkers of all ages and abilities. The 2023 Newport Night Run date will be announced soon! For an official date announcement, course information and more, follow the Newport Night Run on Facebook or at www.newportnightrun.com