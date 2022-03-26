The following is a list of library programs, book clubs, and technology classes that adults can enjoy at Tiverton Public Library in April. Patrons are encouraged to visit tivertonlibrary.org or call 401-625-6796 to learn more and to register.

Programs

Wednesday, April 6th, 6:00 pm

Makers Meet-Up

Knitters, quilters, and crafters: come craft with us in the Community Room on the first Wednesday of every month! Socialize with fellow crafters, get project ideas, ask questions, and share tips and advice. Must bring your own equipment and supplies.

Monday, April 11th, 11:00 am

Your Life, Your Legacy – Reverse Mortgages and Making Final Arrangements

Mike Kennedy from East Coast Capital and Shannon McArthur from Dignity Memorial will be here to talk and answer your questions about reverse mortgages and pre-planning your final arrangements. Planning now can provide peace of mind – for you and for those you love. Space is limited; registration is required.

Wednesday, April 13th, 6:30 pm

Evening with the Author: The Year the World Stood Still with Susan Brescia

Author and artist Susan Brescia will share how she turned adversity into something positive during COVID-19 and what inspired her to memorialize this once-in-a-lifetime event. Sue will discuss the creative process of journaling through art. Observe original charcoal drawings from the book while Sue tells their real-life stories of love, heroism, selflessness, and hope.

Wednesday, April 20th, 6:30 pm

ASL Meetup

Join us on the third Wednesday of every month to practice American Sign Language (ASL). Learn about ASL resources, learn new signs, and practice what you’ve learned with adults of all abilities!

Wednesday, April 27th, 5:30 pm

Movie Night: Dear Evan Hansen

Join us for a free screening of Dear Evan Hansen (2021; PG-13; 2h, 17m). Film adaptation of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about Evan Hansen, a high school senior with social anxiety disorder, and his journey of self-discovery and acceptance following the suicide of a fellow classmate.

Friday, April 29th, 3:30 pm

CreaTIV Craft: May Day Basket

Join us every month for some fun and creativity! This month, we will make May Day baskets. All materials are provided. Please register to reserve your spot.

Book Clubs

Friday, April 8th, 10:30 am or Wednesday, April 20th, 6:00 pm

Tiverton Public Library Book Group

The Tiverton Public Library Book Group offers discussions on the second Friday of the month at 10:30 am AND the third Wednesday of the month at 6:00 pm. All are welcome! This month, we are discussing The Island of Missing Trees by Elif Shafak. Copies of the book are available at the library for check-out.

Monday, April 18th, 2:00 pm

Bajah’s Book Club

Come join us in the cat room at Bajah’s Cat Cafe at 137 Main Road for a discussion of Murder Past Due by Miranda James. Copies of the book are available at the Tiverton Public Library and Bajah’s Cat Cafe.

Tuesday, April 19th, 10:15 am

Tiverton Senior Center Book Club

The Tiverton Seniors Book Group is meeting at the Senior Center, 207 Canonicus Street, to discuss Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet by Jamie Ford. Copies of the book are available at the Library and the Senior Center. All are welcome!

Thursday, April 21st, 1:00 pm

Union Public Library Book Club

The Union Public Library Book Group will meet in the Tiverton Public Library Learning Center on April 21st at 1:00 pm for a discussion of The Indigo Girl by Natasha Boyd. Copies of the book are available at both libraries. All are welcome to join!

Technology

Tuesday, April 5, 6:00pm

Introduction to Flipster

Learn how to read magazines for FREE on your tablet or smartphone. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, April 12, 6:00 pm

Introduction to Libby

Learn how to read/listen to books for FREE on your tablet, smartphone, or e-reader. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, April 19, 6:00 pm

Cricut Explore Air 2

Learn about what this popular craft machine has to offer. We will also review accessories. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

Tuesday, April 26, 6:00 pm

Applying Cricut Vinyl Decals

Watch as we design, cut, weed, and apply Cricut vinyl to a cup and t-shirt. Attendance is limited. Registration is required.

All Month Long

Tech Help

Our Technology Coordinator, Kristin, is available to help you with technology. You may bring your own device, use our computers or just ask any questions on topics you care to learn about! Either make an appointment, or, if you have a quick question, take advantage of our drop-in sessions, every other Saturday, starting on April 2nd. There is no such thing as a stupid question!