Friday: Grammy Award winner Melissa Manchester is playing the Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich Friday at 8PM. Best known for her original work and interpretations of classic female voices, Manchester switched gears on her latest release The Fellas, where she sings songs of Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Mel Torme. Good seats are still available. Details here.

Friday: It’ll be a night to remember at Askew in Providence Friday when Richie Ramone headlines a night of punk-charged rock and roll at the Providence club. You’ll hear some original Ramones tunes from the former drummer in the legendary band, and inspired playing from openers Joy Boys, Shore City and Public Nature. Details here.

Friday: It’s a record release party at the Narrows Center in Fall River for Rhode Island guitar great Duke Robillard. His new album “They Called it Rhythm and Blues,” features a slew of guests including Michelle Wilson and Sugar Ray Norcia, who will join Duke’s band at the show. To learn more, read our interview with Robillard here. Tickets and further details here.

Saturday: Don’t miss “An Evening of Stories and Songs with John Oates and Guthrie Trapp” at the JPT Film and Events Center in Newport Saturday night at 8PM. We interviewed guitarist Trapp here, and learned more about his relationship with Oates and what to expect at an Oates/Trapp show. Tickets still available – more information here.

Saturday: Indie musician Pamela Means has never been one to compromise with her music or her message. Her “kamikaze guitar style, razor-sharp wit, and stark, defiant songs (New York Times),” stands out among folk artists. Check out the show at the Music Mansion in Providence as part of the Stone Soup Coffeehouse series. Details here.

Saturday: Another popular coffeehouse in Rhode Island is the Stone Church Coffeehouse held at the First Congregational Church, 300 High Street in Bristol. Saturday, check out acoustic trio Low Lilly for a night of folk and Americana beginning around 7:30. Details here.