The pre-St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a busy one on the local music scene. We’ve got the lowdown of some good shows below. Have a great weekend!

Friday: The Amish Outlaws are one of the most unlikely bands ever. Four out of the original six members were born and raised under strict Amish rules in Lancaster, PA. They left the Amish community and now fill rooms with a blend of music that includes hip-hop, rock, country, metal, disco, opera and beyond. Check them out at Alchemy in Providence. Details here.

Saturday: The Rock Hearts, a locally-based bluegrass band who have been making waves nationally, play the Blackstone River Theatre in Cumberland. The band will feature tunes from their popular 2020 release Starry Southern Nights. Read more about the band in our profile here. Details on the Blackstone River Theatre show here.

Saturday: Who doesn’t love the soulful sounds of Jule Rhodes and the Electric Co., playing Pumphouse Music Works in Peacedale Saturday night. Check out her incredible take on the Etta James classic “I’d Rather Go Blind” below. Details here.

Saturday: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter David Nail is known for popular country hits “I’m About To Come Alive,” “Red Light,” and “The Sound Of A Million Dreams.” He’s playing the Greenwich Odeum Saturday night. Chapell opens at 8PM. Details here.

Saturday: Providence arts hub AS220 is known to challenge audience expectations with groundbreaking performances. Saturday night, don’t miss a cool show at the Black Box Theater with Abdu Ali, Shirine Saad, and La Neve. The show will also be live-streamed. Details here.

Saturday: “Classic pop perfection.” That’s what the New York Times says about Boston-based Singer-songwriter Chris Trapper, who plays Askew in Providence Saturday night. Lauren King opens. Details here.