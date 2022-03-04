- Advertisement -

Rhode Island State Senator Dawn Euer has released her 2022 constituent survey, which will be available online until March 11.

Sen. Euer said, “This past year brought many challenges to Rhode Island, but it also brought chances for progress. Last session, I introduced more legislation than ever before on a wide range of issues that affect my constituents’ everyday lives. As I reflect on the laws that were passed and the work that is ahead, I am optimistic for our future. The responses to this survey will be used to guide my work in the legislature this year.” She added, “All responses will remain confidential and anonymous.”

Euer represents Rhode Island Senate District 13, Newport and Jamestown.

- Advertisement -

Visit www.electdawneuer.com to take the survey or click here. The survey is currently open and will close on March 11, 2022. Euer can be reached at sen-euer@rilegislature.gov