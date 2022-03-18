The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) will hold public hearings on proposed service changes and improvements on April 4 through April 7, 2022. The proposed changes would affect Routes 1, 13, 29, 49, 71, 72, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and the R-Line and include the following changes: increasing service frequency and span of service; expanding service area; and a route elimination.

RIPTA is also proposing to add three new routes. A new Route 16 would provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown, while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich. New Route 23 would service Warwick CCRI to Centre of New England in Coventry and new Route 68 will connect neighborhoods in northern Newport with local beaches and the Middletown Department of Human Services.

Details on the proposed changes are available at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward. Additionally, because ADA service is offered within a ¾ mile corridor of fixed-route service, the paratransit ADA service that RIPTA provides through the RIde Program would be adjusted to reflect the fixed-route changes.

Under state law, the Authority must post the hearing schedule prior to holding any public hearings. All public input will go to RIPTA’s Board of Directors before they vote on service changes and improvements at the April 13, 2022 board meeting.

Public Hearing Schedule

Please check with the venue’s COVID-19 health and safety guidelines before attending.

The public hearing schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 4, 2022

Community College of RI

Knight Campus

400 East Avenue, Warwick, RI

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Monday, April 4, 2022

West Warwick Public Library

1043 Main Street, West Warwick, RI

Time: 6pm – 7pm

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Newport Public Library

300 Spring Street, Newport, RI

Time: 12pm – 1pm

Tuesday, April 5, 2022

University of Rhode Island

Memorial Union

50 Lower College Road, Kingston, RI

Times: 12pm – 1pm & 6pm – 7pm

Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Newport Public Library

300 Spring Street, Newport, RI

Time: 6pm – 7pm

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Pawtucket Transit Center

175 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI

Times: 12pm – 1pm & 6pm – 7pm

These hearings will be accessible to persons with disabilities and persons with limited English proficiency. RIPTA will provide translation and interpreter services for the deaf and hearing impaired, provided such a request is made at least 72 hours prior to the hearing date. A request for this service can be by calling (401) 784-9500 ex. 1242 or 800-745-5555 (RI Relay TDD).