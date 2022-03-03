- Advertisement -

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is hosting three community-focused virtual workshops on proposed service improvements in West Bay, Pawtucket and Newport.

RIPTA is proposing the addition of three new routes, as well as service improvements to Routes 1, 13, 29, 71, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and the R-Line. These proposed service changes will be implemented over the year. RIPTA encourages passengers to view the proposed changes at RIPTA.com/MovingTransitForward and submit their feedback at a virtual workshop.

Virtual Public Workshop Schedule

NEWPORT WORKSHOP: Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 6pm

RIPTA will discuss the new Route 68, which would connect neighborhoods in northern Newport with local beaches. Trips would travel from CCRI Newport to Middletown Department of Human Services stopping at the Newport Transportation Center and First Beach.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89479522340?pwd=L2FTQXNhUmI2R0hjVmJvaVl3M0tvZz09

TO JOIN BY PHONE: +1 646 558 8656 • Meeting ID: 894 7952 2340 • Passcode: 317765

PAWTUCKET WORKSHOP: Monday, March 14, 2022 at 6pm

RIPTA will discuss proposed service changes to Routes 1, 71, 73, 75, 76, 78, 80 and the R-Line. Routes and trip times will be adjusted to serve the new Pawtucket/Central Falls Transit Center.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86829159964?pwd=L2VrN2l1TWw0dEhwSm5haUhZM1Zzdz09

TO JOIN BY PHONE: +1 646 558 8656 • Meeting ID: 868 2915 9964 • Passcode: 471159



WEST BAY WORKSHOP: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 6pm

RIPTA will discuss proposed service changes to Routes 13 and 29, as well as the creation of two new routes – Route 16 and Route 23. New Route 16 would provide service between CCRI Warwick and Quonset Industrial Park in North Kingstown while also serving Bald Hill Road, New England Tech and East Greenwich. Route 23 would service Warwick CCRI to Center of New England.

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87590608200?pwd=MGphUmYrc0VOU2NXVHJIN3gvZ01vQT09

TO JOIN BY PHONE: +1 646 558 8656 • Meeting ID: 875 9060 8200 • Passcode: 406221



RIPTA officials said that these workshops are part of continued public conversations as the Authority looks to make incremental service changes to improve service in Pawtucket, West Bay and South County. The long-term goal of improving service in these areas is guided by passenger needs as well as the State’s Transit Master Plan. The changes will also build on new transit centers that RIPTA will be creating at the Community College of Rhode Island’s Warwick campus and the main campus of the University of Rhode Island in South Kingstown.

For more information on RIPTA’s services, visit RIPTA.com or call 401-781-9400.