The Rhode Island Department of Transportation on Friday provided a project update on Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2.

“Bridge deck demolition and rehabilitation work continues along Route 138 behind barrier at the three bridge overpasses which may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway, and excavation, drainage and conduit work along North Halsey Street adjacent to the Newport DPW yard, Columbus Way, Garfield Street, America’s Cup Avenue and Farewell Street. The contractor will also work on grading and clearing along the Newport Secondary for the shared use path, and address potholes along the entire project alignment, as needed.”

According to the project page on RIDOT’s website, the following is the projected schedule and cost;

Start Phase 1 Construction: 2020

Finish Phase 1 Construction: 2021 | ($10.9 million) focus on the reconstruction of JT Connell Highway and Coddington Highway

Start Phase 2 Construction: 2021 | ($74 million) focuses on the ramp interchange itself

Finish Phase 2 Construction: 2024

Total Projected Cost: $84.9 Million

Detours Needed: TBD

For more information on the project, visit Newport Pell Bridge Approaches.