Rhode Island State Police Trooper, who is also a Salve Regina University alumnus, Dan O’Neil, and his K-9 companion Ruby are the inspiration for the new Netflix movie, “Rescued by Ruby.”

The film, which premieres on Thursday, March 17, depicts the story of Cpl. O’Neil and his partner Ruby who was adopted from RI Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, according to Salve Regina University.

“Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper partners with a fellow underdog: clever but naughty shelter pup Ruby. Based on a true story,” Netflix says about the film.

Watch the trailer, find out more about the film here.

