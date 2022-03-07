Representative Lauren Carson, who represents Newport’s 75th District in the Rhode Island House of Representatives, will present the results of her 2022 Constituent Survey at an in-person constituent meeting on Monday, March 21 at 6:00 PM at the Newport Public Library.

According to a press release from Representative Carson, the survey covered a wide range of topics including infrastructure investments, climate change, housing, broadband expansion, and COVID-19 economic recovery and other key topics. The five topics that constituents indicated are most important to them include:

• Housing

• Infrastructure investments

• Climate change and sea level rise

• Economic investments

• Managing plastic waste in the environment

Carson said, “Thank you to everyone who took the time to share their views. I would like to discuss the results of the survey with my constituents, so I am hosting a meeting on the evening of March 21. Please join me at Newport Public Library at 6PM. It will be a good opportunity to get together and have a conversation about what people care about. I also look forward to updating the community on legislation that I am currently working on at the state house. I am honored to serve and am always available for questions and feedback on my work representing Newport in Providence.”

The survey was sent out via press release to media, posted on social media, and sent to Carson’s email list. There were 161 respondents. Carson can be reached at laurenhcarson@gmail.com or at 401-523-1143.