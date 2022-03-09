Portsmouth Police Department today announced that it has arrested a Warren man on five counts of manufacturing/possession and delivery of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine

According to Portsmouth Police, on March 7, 2022, Bryan Machado 37 years of age, of 5 Hanley Lane, Warren RI was arrested on five counts of manufacturing/possession and delivery of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The arrest stemmed from a month-long investigation by the Portsmouth Police Narcotic Division.

Through this investigation, Portsmouth Police say it was revealed that Machado was distributing quantities of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine to the Portsmouth area.

Machado was taken into custody without incident based on warrants for his arrest, according to Portsmouth Police Department.

Machado was scheduled to be arraigned in the 2nd District Court in Newport earlier today.