The University of Rhode Island (URI) Chaplains Association and the Center for Nonviolence and Peace Studies will sponsor a Peace Vigil for Ukraine on Thursday, March 3, at 5 pm.  

According to URI News, the brief ceremony will include readings, prayers, and personal reflections, as well as information and resources for those who wish to support the people of Ukraine and the peaceful protesters in Russia.

The vigil will be held outside, in front of URI’s Multicultural Student Services Center on the Kingston Campus.

All are welcome, according to URI.

Read more here – Peace Vigil for Ukraine to be held on URI Kingston Campus, Thursday, March 3

