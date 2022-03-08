Governor Dan McKee today announced the appointment of Patricia M. DiCenso, a former Principal at Rogers High School, as Chair of the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education.

Patricia M. DiCenso. Photo via LinkedIn

“Patricia has demonstrated successful leadership in various roles in education throughout her career. Her extensive experience speaks for itself as does her steadfast commitment to Rhode Island’s students. Patricia’s nearly four decades working in Rhode Island schools more than qualifies her to lead this council, and I look forward to our continued partnership as our Administration works to advance public education in Rhode Island,” said Governor McKee in a statement.



DiCenso, who replaces Daniel McConaghy as Chair, began her career in education nearly 40 years ago as a teacher. She went on to work as a guidance counselor with the Johnston Public School Department before serving as an Assistant Principal in North Kingstown and later Principal at Rogers High School in Newport.

DiCenso served as principal of Rogers High School from 2005 to 2011.

She retired as the Superintendent of Schools in Pawtucket in 2019. Among her accolades is being named the 2010 Principal of the Year.



“I am honored and humbled to be appointed to chair the Council of Elementary and Secondary Education so I may continue to serve the children and families of Rhode Island. Thank you, Governor McKee, for this opportunity,” said DiCenso in a statement.