Newport’s favorite family band added a boy on March 2, 1956 when keyboardist/drummer John Cowsill was born. Jonh played with The Cowsills in their first incarnation in the 1960s and early 1970s, recording hit singles and making frequent television appearances.

Based in Newport, The Cowsills achieved national success in the 1960s, behind hits like “The Rain, the Park and Other Things,” and “Hair.” They made numerous TV appearances, including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Johnny Cash Show, and toured frequently in their heyday. The Cowsills are inductees of the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame.

John Cowsill continued his music career when the band dissolved in the 1970’s, playing live and recording with Tommy Tutone (867-5301), Dwight Twilley, Jan and Dean and others. He joined the Beach Boys touring band in 2000, first on keyboards, and later switched to drums. He lives in California and is married to Vicki Peterson of The Bangles.

You can him with the Beach Boys on April 3 at the Zeiterion Theatre in New Bedford. Click here for details.