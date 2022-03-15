Rita (Boffi) Woidyla, 93, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on March 7, 2022.

She was the wife of the late Anthony J. Woidyla. She was the daughter of the late Gaetano Boffi and Philomena (DelBuono) Boffi. She is also predeceased by her brother Edward J. Boffi and her sister Antoinette Boffi Spinosa.

She was born in Cranston, grew up in Providence, but spent the majority of her life as a resident of Foster. There she attended St. Paul the Apostle Church, where she was among the founding families.

Rita was a registered nurse who practiced in a wide variety of places over the course of her career. Some include Rhode Island Hospital, U.S. Rubber Company, the Outlet Company and in the infirmaries at JWU and Brown University.

Rita leaves her daughters Stephanie Fontes and her husband Stephen of Portsmouth and Heather Yueng and her husband Kong of Scranton, PA. She is also survived by her granddaughter Gabrielle Fontes.

A Memorial Mass for Rita will be held Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 10:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Road, Portsmouth, RI.

Instead of flowers, Rita would have been pleased for any donations to be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It was her favorite amongst her many charitable contributions.