Philip G. Lima, 74, of Tiverton, Rhode Island, passed away on March 15, 2022 at home in Tiverton.



He was the husband of the late Barbara (Dorsey) Lima.

Philip was born July 16, 1947, in Fall River to Anthony and Angela (Gasior) Lima.



He grew up in the Fogland Beach area of Tiverton.



He was a graduate of Wilbur High School in Little Compton, class of 1965.

After high school he went to work for Raytheon and worked there for 43 ears. Along with his career he enjoyed spending time with his family, and working around the house, but his true passion was building ‘street rods’ in his spare time.

Philip is survived by his son Philip Lima Jr. and his wife Lisa, of Middletown, RI. He is also survived by his sister Angela DeMedieros of Bristol RI and his brother Anthony Lima Jr. of Tiverton, RI.

At his request, funeral services and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may made in his name to the American Diabetes Association www.diabetes.org.