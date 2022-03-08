Maurice Wilfred Warren, 77, of Portsmouth, RI, passed away on March 3, 2022 at home with his loving family by his side.

He was married to Deare (Skurnit) Warren.

Maurice was born in Newport, RI to the late Bill and Maxine (Borden) Hammond.

Maurice was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army.

Maurice was very active in the Mason’s, St. John’s Lodge #1, and was Grand Master of the Lodge for many years. He was also very active in the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, and held the positions of Grand Master and Grand Secretary, he was also past President of the Officers Association.

Maurice is survived by his wife Deare Warren, his children; Thomas Warren and his wife Jennifer Collins of Portsmouth, and Patrick Warren of Middletown. He is also survived by his granddaughter Avery Warren.

Maurice is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Maxine Hammond

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Road, Portsmouth, Rhode Island.

Memorial Donations may be made in his name to Visiting Nurse Home and Hospice 1184 East Main Road Portsmouth, RI 02871

