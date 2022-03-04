Matthew R. Poniatowski, 60, passed away recently in Warren, RI.

He was the son of Robert and Helen (Mello) Poniatowski of Portsmouth, RI. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Almanzar and her husband Luis of San Antonio, TX, his siblings, Lisa Easley and her husband Tom of Sherborn, MA, Mark and his wife Kari of Boston, MA and John from Portsmouth, RI.

Matt graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1979 and attended the University of Rhode Island. While at Portsmouth, he participated on my athletic teams including, golf, field events and soccer, and was a member of the All-State Soccer Championship team in 1979. He also coached Boys soccer teams, including the Special Olympics group.

Matt worked as a chef, a cook and a manager at many different restaurants in the area.

Calling hours will be held at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth on Monday, March 7, 2022 from 9:00am-10:00am, followed by a Funeral Service in the funeral home at 10:00am. Burial to follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence.