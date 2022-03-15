Madelyn L. Mallory, age 82, of Newport, passed away on March 8, 2022. Madelyn was born in Newport, RI to Solomon and Leslie (Baines) Mallory.



Madelyn is survived by her daughter, Melissa Rivon, her sister, Kim Weston, her grandchildren, Marquise Rivon, Malcolm Rivon and Ny’Jah Rivon, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon and Leslie Mallory, her brothers Charles Mallory and Norman Mallory, her sisters, Carolyn Workman, Jean Gooding, Barbara Mallory, and Jaquelyn Mallory.



Madelyn was a graduate of Rogers High School. Madelyn worked at Newport Naval Base as a Receiving Clerk for 23 years.



She also worked at the Clambake Club and Triplets Catering Service. Madelyn babysat and watched many children in the neighborhood. Her grandchildren will tell you if you slept over on weekends, Saturday morning you were getting up early and helping her with her paper route, and Sundays you were getting up and going to church. She would show up early Sunday morning to give Pastor Thompson his paper and enjoy the praise and worship team that started prior to service. Madelyn worked at the Newport Daily News and had paper routes throughout Newport for many years. She was dedicated to her customers regardless of the weather conditions, under any circumstance she was determined to make sure that they all received their paper.



She was an active member of Community Baptist Church in Newport. Madelyn truly loved her God and Church. She served many roles within ministries at the church. She served on the Marion J. Brown Visitation Committee, as a Vacation Bible School Teacher, Senior Choir Member, the Prison Ministry, the Sisterhood Ministry, the Missionary Ministry, and most importantly as head of the Hospitality Committee where she always made sure her Pastor was well treated.



Madelyn never hesitated to say what was on her mind. She was very active and loved to have fun and host holiday family dinners at her house. She attended several Military Balls, she loved to bowl and was on a few bowling teams. She loved to dress up but most importantly she loved to help everyone and loved spending time with her family and friends, her door was always open. She enjoyed her daily phone calls with her sisters. She mostly enjoyed dancing with her grandchildren and attending any event they had whether it be sitting at basketball games being the loudest cheerleader, picking them up from practice or even taking them to school when they missed the bus in the mornings. She was always there.



In her later years, she enjoyed hanging out with her friends Gert and Maye playing Bingo and eating Lobster rolls.



Matthew 25: 21 Well done, thou good and faithful servant.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., at Community Baptist Church, 50 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd., Newport.

Funeral Services for Madelyn Mallory will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Community Baptist Church in Newport, RI.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Baptist Church for the Vacation Bible School and/or Hospitality Committee.



