Julia I. Belanger, 86, of Newport, passed away on March 22, 2022 in her home surrounded by her children.

Julia was predeceased by her husband Robert Ekstrom. She is survived by her three children Robert Ekstrom (Linda) of Tiverton, RI, Nadine Coates (Christopher) of North Kingstown, RI and Irene Nagle (Joseph) of Newport, RI, her seven grandchildren, William Leys (Lauren), Brittany Carson (Greg), Amanda Leys (Bjorn), Robert Ekstrom, Taylor Ekstrom, Jessica Nagle and Nicholas Ekstrom and her three great grandchildren Rowan Carson, Hayden Leys and Riley Carson.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Saturday, April 2 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll Ave & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Lane, Middletown.