Beloved husband and doting stepfather Ian Robinson, age 58, of Portsmouth, RI passed away on February 21, 2022. He leaves behind his grieving family, his wife Michele Kelly-Robinson, his stepson Michael Kelly, his mother Ann Robinson, sister Deborah Brown, brother-in-law Alan, niece Jasmine, and nephew Kieran of the U.K., and many, many friends all over the world. He was predeceased by his father Anthony (Gallimore) Robinson.

Ian was a very grounded, reliable, trustworthy man of integrity, who had a great sense of humor and was so fun to be with. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, and hard-working. He was a devout Christian and took incredibly good care of his family. Ian loved his family and friends; enjoyed travelling the world for work and vacations; hiking; mountain biking; weightlifting; running; gardening; talking (calmly) about philosophy, religion, and politics; and anything in the great outdoors. He was brilliant; he knew something about everything and a lot about many things and could solve almost any problem – big or small. We are lost without him.

Ian was born in Plymouth, England and enjoyed spending his early childhood with his family in Singapore, where his father was stationed in the Royal Marines. He remembered his 4th birthday travelling through India as an adventure. His family then settled in Cornwall, U.K. where Ian attended school, made many life-long friends, and rode his horse across the moors accompanied by his dog Trampas, named after a character from the American western, The Virginian. Upon finishing high school, Ian joined the U.K. Merchant Navy as a Radio Officer and received a Higher National Certificate in Marine Radar and Radio from Plymouth College U.K. He moved to Holland to take a position in engineering with LTX, which later became Cohu and stayed with the company for 30 years. In 2001, Ian fulfilled his dream of moving to the United States, transferring to the company’s Norwood, MA location as Director of Customer Education, where again, Ian made so many friends. He obtained his B.S. in Business at the University of Phoenix, and ten years after moving to the U.S., he fulfilled another dream, to become a U.S. citizen.

In 2010, Michele Kelly saw Ian Robinson on a hike around L-Pond in Pascoag, RI, and she instantly fell madly in love. She deftly convinced him to ask her on their first date, and they married in 2012, making Michele the happiest, luckiest woman in the world. He also became the greatest stepdad to her son Michael, and they enjoyed doing many things together including building an authentic colonial-style timber frame building, mountain biking, eating steak, and watching guy movies.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, March 12 at 10:30 am at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson Street, Tiverton, RI 02878.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to his favorite charity, Wounded Warriors Family Support, 11218 John Galt Boulevard, Suite 103, Omaha, NE 68137.