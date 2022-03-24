Gail Lapham Butters died peacefully in her sleep on March 10th, 2022; she was 87 years old. She is survived by her three children, Leslie Butters Wallace, Andy Butters and Dana Butters Berger, her sons-in-law, grandchildren, and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Gary Lapham of Durham, NH, and her beloved grandson Elijah Butters.

Gail was an enthusiastic alumna of Wellesley High School in Massachusetts, Endicott Junior College, and Syracuse University. Gail was a graphic artist by profession, at one point owning her own graphic arts company. She loved children and over the years also taught pre-school and high school art.

Gail was an adventurous and generous person, a caring friend and loving mother. She was an artist and loved the arts. Gail traveled all over the U.S. and Europe visiting many museums and historic sights. During the 80’s she traveled behind the Iron Curtain to the Soviet Union and was amazed by the culture and history. She went on many adventures with her children both together and separately and was passionate about sharing her love of history and art with them.

In her 40’s, Gail earned her Pilots License and flew all over New England. She had a lovely sense of humor and a vibrant appreciation for life’s beauty and delights.

Gail loved Nantucket Island and owned a small beach cottage in the village of Siasconset. She loved to take long walks, was involved in the Historical Society, and supported many local artists. She was generous sharing her cottage with family and friends.

Gail grew up in West Concord, MA, where her father’s side of the family had deep roots. As Gail wished, she will be laid to rest in the Lapham family plot in Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, in Concord.

Gail will be missed.

Her family sends deep appreciation and thanks to all of the wonderful care workers who helped Gail during recent weeks, months and years.