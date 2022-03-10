Frances E. Kelleher, 79, of Bradford, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2022 at Apple Rehab Clipper. A strong woman, she beat several bouts of cancer and finally succumbed to end stage Parkinson’s disease. She was the wife of the late William F. Kelleher Sr with 50 years together.

Frances was born in Cranston, RI to her parents Henri and Ann (Kean) Guertin. At the tender age of 14, she joined the convent and during this period earned a Bachelor’s degree in education from St. Joseph College. She became a teacher, which continued after leaving the convent after 14 years, and then met her future husband who was a teacher at the same school.

Frances was an avid learner who had vast interests ranging from sewing to ornithology, geography and music, languages, gardening, crocheting and anything else she could take in. Her knowledge was extensive and her intuition extraordinary. She never lost her sense of humor; her creativity was more than obvious and she cared very much for her children, who often sought comfort in her words and actions. She loved musicals and reading, especially romance novels. She remained a devout Catholic to the end passing with Rosary Beads still clutched in her hands.

Frances is survived by her children; William F. Kelleher Jr, Thomas Kelleher, Brian Kelleher, Michael Kelleher, Kathleen Kelleher, Laurie Kelleher, Deborah Kelleher, 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Her sisters Doreen Gallucci and Marilyn O’Connell also survive her. Her older brother Edmund Guertin preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 11th, 2022, at 10 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 114 High Street, Wakefield, RI. Burial to follow in St Francis of Assisi Cemetery in Wakefield.