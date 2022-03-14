David Hartt Mattson, 79, long-time resident of Middletown, passed away at his home on March 11, 2022. David was born in Ishpeming, MI to Eino and Ruth (Servio) Mattson. He was the husband of the late Antonia (Sanchez) Mattson and the father of the late Alicia Sanchez Blanco.

At Negaunee High School in Michigan, David enjoyed basketball and was part of the team that beat Marquette for the District Championship in ’61.

After graduating, David enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was able to travel the world. In Andalucia, Spain, he met the love of his life Antonia Sanchez. A Machinist’s Mate, he spent much of his naval career as a submariner. After multiple decades in the Navy, David retired a Chief Petty Officer. Following his military service, he enjoyed his time working for Marr Scaffolding Company.

David lived a happy life with his wife Antonia and children. He relished working on a variety of projects, and was always willing to help family and friends with his carpentry and mechanical skills. He could always be counted on to lend a hand; especially when it involved cars.

David is survived by, his children; Ronald (Belinda) Mattson, of Newport, RI, Ruth (Manuel) Santos, of Portsmouth, RI, his sibling; Daniel (Virginia) Mattson, of MI, numerous cousins, and Grandchildren; David Santos, Ronald Mattson Jr., and Joseph Mattson.

He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather, and will be sorely missed. At his request services will be private.