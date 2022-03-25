Cheryl Ann Andrada, born March 6, 1959, passed away March 20, 2022, at her home in Providence, RI. Cheryl was the daughter of the late Emily Banks and late Charles Jenkins.

She is survived by her children from oldest to youngest, Deona Andrada of Newport, RI, T-shell Andrada of Suffolk, VA, Kyle Martin of Jacksonville FL, and Terrence Martin of Jacksonville FL, her daughter in law Lidia Martin of Jacksonville FL. Her grandchildren Ciearra Andrada, Essence Martin, Janell Andrada, Jujuan Martin, Daijon Andrada, and Dionte Andrada. Her great grandchild Nevaeh Martin. Her spouse Debra Hatley. Her siblings Fred Yeomans, Keith Yeomans, Yolette Perkins, and Stephanie Ames. She is preceded in death by her brother Vincent Andrada.

Cheryl was a light in this world, brighter than any star and guided just as many or more people than the stars you could count in the sky. She was a loving mother and grandmother she nurtured many. Her nurturing didn’t only extend to her biological family members, her loving spirit was extended to anyone she considered her chosen family. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was always the life of the party and ready to have fun and a good time. So many people gravitated towards her and her love of life. When she walked in the room her presence was bigger than she was, in all the best ways. She loved dancing and would never turn down a BINGO game or the slot machines! She will be missed by many.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 10:00 AM in the Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Broadway, Newport, RI. Visiting hours will immediately follow until 2:00 PM in the funeral home. Burial will be private.