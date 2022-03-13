Beverly Towle Hall, 83, of Portsmouth, passed away March 10, 2022.



She was born in Worcester, MA, November 9, 1938 to the late Kenneth W. Towle and Gwendolyn Dawley Towle. Beverly spent the better part of her life living on Aquidneck Island. She graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, before attending the University of Rhode Island. She graduated from Massachusetts General Hospital School of

Nursing in 1960 and earned her BS from the School of Nursing at Boston College in 1962. She worked for the visiting nurse service in Newport county and served as Charge Nurse for the Jewish Home for Aged in Fall River, MA.



Beverly grew up in a civically active family. She served on the Board of Canvassers in Portsmouth, and moved into the position of Registrar of Voters, an office she would hold for twenty years.



In 1961 she married Dunbar Ellis Hall. Married for forty years, together they partnered in the family excavating business until his death in 2002.



A lifelong member of Saint Mary’s Church, Beverly faithfully served that community in multiple capacities including the choir, vestry, Bible study leader, and senior warden.

Her musical and artistic talents were surpassed only by her love of Jesus and her family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Ann Towle Dolbashian. Beverly is survived by her children, Susan Hall Sjolund (Karl) of Sewanee, TN, Stephen Ellis Hall (Mary) of Seekonk, MA, James Edward Hall (Shari) of Portsmouth, RI; grandchildren Hannah (Cherith), Berkley, Matthew, Dunbar,Miriam and Natalie, and niece Felice Dolbashian Billups, and nephews Kenneth Dolbashian, and David Dolbashian, and her dear friend Ethel King.



Visitation will be Thursday, March 17 from 5-7pm at Connors Funeral Home in Portsmouth, RI. A funeral will be at St. Mary’s Church in Portsmouth, RI on Friday, March 18 at 11:00 am EST. A collation will be offered in the parish hall immediately following internment. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Saint Mary’s Historic Church Restoration Fund or Alzheimer’s Association.