Abundio Bernal “Jun” Sanchez Jr., 84, of Middletown, RI, passed away on February 28, 2022, in Middletown, RI.

Jun was born in Cavite City, Philippines to Abundio Sanchez and Nenita Bernal on March 28, 1937. He was in the Navy for 22 years and when he retired, worked for the US Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing with his sons and friends and had done so for many years.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Sanchez of Middletown, his sons, David Sanchez and Noel Sanchez of Newport, RI and his granddaughter, Mikah Sanchez of Arlington, VA.

Jun and was part of the Aquidneck Island community for many years. He will be missed by his family, friends and everyone who’s life he was a part of.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 11 at St. Lucy’s Church, 909 W. Main Road, Middletown at 11:00 AM.

Burial will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Source: O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home