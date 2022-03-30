On Tuesday, Newport Classical (formerly Newport Music Festival) announced its 2022 Newport Classical Music Festival, running from July 1-17, 2022.

For its 54th season, Newport Classical Music Festival will present 24 concerts over 18 days, and will return for the first time since 2019 to the stunning interiors of Newport’s historic mansions and venues including The Breakers, Blithewold Mansion, The Elms, Castle Hill Inn, Chinese Tea House, Great Friends Meeting House, King Park, Newport Art Museum, Norman Bird Sanctuary, Redwood Library & Athenaeum, and Emmanuel Church.

Executive Director Gillian Friedman Fox, now in her second year with Newport Classical, says, “I am thrilled to present a full summer season back inside our iconic venues and welcome several significant artists in their Newport debuts. In particular, this year I am looking forward to introducing our audiences to many rarely performed works by female composers. This summer continues our goal of connecting the core repertoire with works by living composers while placing a particular focus on elevating women in classical music and the role they have played in composition and performance throughout the centuries.”

In 2021, the organization launched a new commissioning initiative – each year, Newport Classical is commissioning a new work by a Black, Indigenous, person of color, or woman composer as a commitment to the future of classical music. This year, the commissioned composer is Shawn E. Okpebholo. Okpebholo is a critically acclaimed and award-winning composer whose music has been described as “devastatingly beautiful” and “fresh and new and fearless” (The Washington Post), and “staggering” (The New Yorker). He has been featured on PBS Newshour, and radio broadcasts across the country including NPR’s All Things Considered and Morning Edition. His new piece, written for Newport Classical, will be premiered on July 9 at The Breakers by Cuban pianist Aldo López-Gavilán*. Okpebholo’s piece is inspired by Occramer Marycoo, an enslaved African in 18th-century Newport whose owner dubbed him Newport Gardner. Marycoo, despite his enslavement, became educated, spoke multiple languages, and became a trained classical musician. He is credited with being the first African-American person to have a composition published in the Western style, titled “Crooked Shanks.” Okpebholo says, “This work is inspired by ‘Crooked Shanks,’ though my approach reflects the paroles of the enslaved, the hope of freedom, and the return home.”

For the Festival’s annual, highly anticipated Opera Night, Newport Classical presents a concert performance of Puccini’s passionate La bohème at The Breakers. This year’s production was cast by Trevor Neal, Newport Classical Director of Artistic Planning and Engagement, who says, “One could hardly imagine a piece more quintessentially opera than Puccini’s La bohème. This lush score is both joyful and heartbreaking and the ideal score for our patrons to reconnect with timeless stories, or for the newcomer, experiencing it for the first time. Dane Suarez* and Shannon Jennings* lead this exceptional cast of artists who have performed these roles on major stages across this country and around the world. In her role debut, contralto Emily Geller* will perform the traditionally buffo roles of Benoit and Alcindoro, adhering to the optional early performance practice of Puccini’s Masterwork.”

Newport Classical’s popular Festival Artists program will also be making a return in 2022, with a reinvented framework. Five rising-star musicians will come to Newport for the duration of the Festival, performing in eight concerts, leading educational workshops for students and offering free programs for the community. This year’s artists are Gabriel Diaz (violin), Ariel Horowitz* (violin), Jordan Bak* (viola), Jacqueline Choi (cello) and Charles Kim* (piano).

Other highlights of this year’s festival include:

Opening night at The Breakers with the GRAMMY Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra* featuring music in the style of and from the late Baroque Era, including acclaimed American violinist Chad Hoopes* as soloist in Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons



The world-famous King’s Singers* from England, representing the gold standard in a cappella singing, in a brand new program featuring music spanning several centuries



A Closing Night Celebration featuring star performers German-Canadian cellist Johannes Moser* and Festival favorite Canadian virtuoso pianist Marc-André Hamelin in a celebratory evening of duets by composers including Nadia Boulanger, Debussy, and Franck and a champagne toast at intermission



An immersive program by Sō Percussion* in the oldest surviving house of worship in New England – Great Friends Meeting House – including music by Pulitzer-prize winner Julia Wolfe, rising star composers Viet Cuong and Nathalie Joachim, and Bryce Dessner, best known as a guitarist and songwriter in The National



Grammy-nominated pianist Joyce Yang,* praised for her “poetic and sensitive pianism” (Washington Post) and a “wondrous sense of color” (San Francisco Classical Voice), making her Newport debut in music by Bach, Rachmaninoff, Mozart, Stravinsky and Aaron Jay Kernis



Junction Trio – violinist Stefan Jackiw*, pianist Conrad Tao*, and cellist Jay Campbell* – three renowned visionary artists of the next generation, performing John Zorn, Ives, and Ravel



The multi-Grammy-nominated Spektral Quartet*, in the final performance of their Farewell season. Known for illuminating the connections between beloved works in the canon and fresh new repertoire by living composers, they will perform music by Eliza Brown, Dutilleux, Fanny Mendelssohn, Tomeka Reid, and Debussy.



Sarah Cahill* in The Future is Female, a four-hour piano marathon at Newport Art Museum centered on music by women composers from around the globe, from the Baroque to the present day



Black Oak Ensemble* in Silenced Voices, featuring music by six promising, early 20th century Jewish composers originally from Austria-Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and the Netherlands. A special conversation in collaboration with the Jewish Alliance of Rhode Island and Temple Shalom will be held earlier in the day



Versatile Ukrainian-born pianist and Festival favorite Inna Faliks in a program tying together three centuries of music, and a range of social commentary, by composers including Clara Schumann, Ravel, Paola Prestini, Timo Andres, and Billy Childs



2015 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition-winner Dmitry Masleev* in his Newport debut, in a program that celebrates the prolific legacy of the great Russian composers Tchaikovsky, Scriabin, and Rachmaninov



Harpist Emily Levin* in The Glass Salon, a program exploring the domestic roots of the harp, the stereotype of its femininity, and the female harpists and composers who championed its development, including solo works by Hannah Lash, Germaine Tailleferre, and Angélica Negrón



Emi Ferguson*, Rachell Ellen Wong* and Baroque ensemble Ruckus* in Fly the Coop, a joyous, kaleidoscopic romp through some of Bach’s most playful and transcendent works



Sunrise Concerts at Chinese Tea House, a free Fourth of July performance by Triton Brass at King Park, and a nature-inspired strings concert at Norman Bird Sanctuary

Newport Classical Music Festival Schedule

Opening Night: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra with Chad Hoopes

Friday, July 1 at 8 PM

The Breakers

GEMINIANI La Folia

HAILSTORK Sonata da Chiesa

VIVALDI Four Seasons

The world-renowned and GRAMMY Award-winning Orpheus Chamber Orchestra opens the 2022 Festival at The Breakers with works both in the style of and from the late Baroque Era. Acclaimed by critics worldwide for his exceptional talent and magnificent tone, American violinist Chad Hoopes joins Orpheus as soloist for Vivaldi’s iconic Four Seasons, performed on Baroque bows, as originally intended.

Joyce Yang

Saturday, July 2 at 8 PM

The Breakers

BACH French Suite #5 in G Major, BWV 816

RACHMANINOFF Ten Preludes, Op. 23

MOZART Fantasy in D minor, K. 397

AARON JAY KERNIS “Un Bacio” – A Kiss (Romance & Transfiguration) on themes by John Corigliano and Mark Adamo

STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (arr. Agosti)

Captivating audiences with her virtuosity and interpretive sensitivity, Joyce Yang performs works by Bach, Aaron Kernis, Stravinsky, and others in her Newport debut performance at The Breakers. Acclaimed by the New York Times for her “vivid and beautiful playing,” Yang is bound to deliver a passionate performance, concluding with Stravinsky’s masterpiece – The Firebird Suite.

Junction Trio

Sunday, July 3 at 8 PM

The Breakers

JOHN ZORN Piano Trio

IVES Trio for Violin, Cello and Piano

RAVEL Piano Trio in A minor, M. 67

Three renowned visionary artists of the next generation combine talents in this eclectic new program celebrating the piano trio. Violinist Stefan Jackiw, recognized for musicianship that combines poetry and purity with an impeccable technique, joins pianist Conrad Tao and cellist Jay Campbell. Tao, who appears worldwide as a pianist and composer, has been dubbed a musician of “probing intellect and open-hearted vision” by the New York Times, who called Campbell “electrifying” for approaching both old and new works with the same curiosity and emotional commitment.

Triton Brass: A Salute to America

Monday, July 4 at 7:30 PM

King Park

On the historic day of the founding of this country, a celebration of America with the instrumental section that have helped define the United States’ sound: brass. Formed in Boston, this quintet has been in artistic residence at The Boston Conservatory, Boston College, and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). Join Triton Brass for this open-air concert at King Park to kick-off the Fourth of July celebration. Fun for all and fireworks to follow!

Classical Movie Music

Tuesday, July 5 at 11 AM

Blithewold Mansion

From Star Wars to Indiana Jones, Schindler’s List to E.T.― this program features music from Hollywood’s most epic film scores of all time. Relive the magic of blockbuster classics performed by the Newport Classical festival artists and special guests―the perfect summer outing for classical music lovers and film buffs alike.

Sarah Cahill: The Future is Female Piano Marathon

Tuesday, July 5 from 3–7 PM

Newport Art Museum

Sarah Cahill, hailed as “a sterling pianist and an intrepid illuminator of the classical avant-garde” by The New York Times and “a brilliant and charismatic advocate for modern and contemporary composers” by Time Out New York, has commissioned and premiered over seventy compositions for solo piano. “The Future is Female” Piano Marathon centers on the piano literature featuring more than 70 compositions by women around the globe, from the Baroque to the present day, including new commissioned works. This four-hour marathon performance allows audience members to sit and listen for any length of time, with the ability to come and go, as well as the ability to walk around the space.

Classical Contemporaries: Middle Years

Wednesday, July 6 at 11 AM

The Elms

HAYDN String Trio Op. 6, No. 3 Hob. V:1

MOZART Piano Trio No. 1 in B-flat Major, K. 254

BOCCHERINI Viola Sonata, G.18, C minor

BOLOGNE Sonata for violin and piano

BEETHOVEN Piano Sonata No. 2, WoO 47

While Mozart may have been one of the most influential and prolific composers of the Classical Period, other incredible works were being composed and performed by his contemporaries and received little attention. In this inspiring morning concert, Newport Classical’s five festival artists perform works from the middle years of the Classical Era, featuring works by Haydn, Mozart, Boccherini, Bologne, and Beethoven. Listen for shared influences and varying perspectives.

Black Oak Ensemble: Silenced Voices

Wednesday, July 6 at 8 PM

The Breakers

DICK KATTENBURG Trio à cordes

SÁNDOR KUTI Serenade for String Trio

HANS KRÁSA Passacaglia & Fuga for String Trio

GIDEON KLEIN Trio for violin, viola, and cello

PAUL HERMANN Strijktrio

GÉZA FRID Trio à cordes, Op. 1

BACH Goldberg Variations, BWV 988: Aria

Black Oak Ensemble, a string trio boasting three of Chicago’s most enterprising and dynamic chamber musicians, makes its Newport debut at The Breakers with an evening of inspired and uplifting works by six promising, early 20th century Jewish composers originally from Austria-Hungary, Czechoslovakia, and the Netherlands. In today’s context, the works evoke a sadness of lives lost and potentially unfulfilled, yet there is joy, community, and a familiarity to be found in each composition.

Join us earlier in the day for a moderated conversation at Temple Shalom, in collaboration with the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island. President & CEO Adam Greenman will lead a thoughtful discussion with the musicians of the Black Oak Ensemble. Admission is free with advanced registration.

Piano Quintets

Thursday, July 7 at 11 AM

The Elms

Tickets: $55/50

BRAHMS Piano Quintet in F minor, Op. 34

DVOŘÁK Piano Quintet No. 2 in A Major, Op. 81, B. 155

The friendship between Johannes Brahms and Antonin Dvorák is one of the most extraordinary musical relationships in music history. This morning concert celebrates the piano quintet and each composer’s prolific contributions to the form. Brahms’ Quintet is “often called the crown of his chamber music,” and Dvorák’s a “masterpiece in the form.” The Newport Classical festival artists breathe new life into these iconic works in this deep and invigorating morning concert.

Inna Faliks: Reimagining Schumann and Ravel

Thursday, July 7 at 7:30 PM

Castle Hill Inn

CLARA SCHUMANN Piano Sonata in G minor

RAVEL Gaspard de la Nuit

PAOLA PRESTINI Variations on a Spell

TIMO ANDRES Old Ground

BILLY CHILDS Pursuit

Versatile Ukrainian-born pianist and Festival favorite Inna Faliks returns to Newport in a special concert at Castle Hill that ties together three centuries of music and a range of social commentary and interpretations with her acclaimed artistry and impressive technique. The program opens with Clara Schumann’s G minor Sonata which, though unpublished until 1991 and nearly forgotten, is a powerful testament to her profound gifts as a pianist composer. The second half of the program showcases Ravel’s Gaspard de la Nuit alongside new works by three important living composers, each commissioned in response to Ravel’s notoriously complex work.

Sunrise Meditations

Friday, July 8 at 5:15 AM

Chinese Tea House

BIBER Passacaglia for Violin Solo in G minor

BEETHOVEN Duet with two obligato Eyeglasses, WoO 32

PÄRT Psalom

HOLST Phantasy Quartet on British Folksongs, Op. 36

GOLIJOV Tenebrae String Quartet

Experience the stunning sunrise over Newport’s iconic Cliff Walk during this inspiring and whimsical concert as the festival artists take you from the Baroque through Post-Modernist eras. These works, introspective in nature and written for different string configurations, together make for a meditative and uplifting way to begin your day.

The King’s Singers

Friday, July 8 at 8 PM

The Breakers

MAKIKO KINOSHITA Ashita no uta (Song for tomorrow)

TRAD., ARR. GOFF RICHARDS Songs from the Auvergnes

THOMAS WEELKES Thule, the period of Cosmography

ELLIS GIBBONS Long live fair Oriana

MICHAEL CAVENDISH Come gentle swains

THOMAS MORLEY Hard by a crystal fountain

EINOJUHANI RAUTAVAARA Legenda

HUGO ALFVÉN Aftonen

HUGO ALFVÉN Och jungfrun hon går i ringen

GABRIELA LENA FRANK Hechicera (from Tres Mitos de mi Tierra)

TRADITIONAL, ARR. BOB CHILCOTT L’habitant de Saint-Barbe

BOB CHILCOTT Five ways to kill a man

The King’s Singers have represented the gold standard in a cappella singing on the world’s greatest stages for over fifty years. They are renowned for their unrivaled technique and consummate musicianship, drawing both on the group’s rich heritage and pioneering spirit. The British vocal ensemble makes its Newport debut with a brand-new program full of music that spans centuries and covers the globe. Expect the group’s trademark sound, their unique charm, and a variety of classical a cappella music you’ll find nowhere else.

Gavilán Brothers and a World Premiere

Saturday, July 9 at 8 PM

The Breakers

Ilmar Gavilán, violin

Aldo López-Gavilán, piano

Shawn E. Okpebholo, composer

GAVILÁN BROTHERS Brothers

SHAWN E. OKPEBHOLO On a Tune by Newport Gardner: Crooked Shanks (world premiere)

Violinist Ilmar Gavilán and pianist Aldo López-Gavilán, two of the most gifted Cuban musicians of these times, come together under the artistic name “Gavilán Brothers”, in a duo program of their own compositions; and Aldo López-Gavilán performs the world premiere of a new work by critically acclaimed and award-winning composer, Shawn E. Okpebholo. This piece for solo piano is inspired by the story of Occramer Marycoo, an enslaved African in 18th-century Newport, whose owner dubbed him Newport Gardner. Marycoo, despite his enslavement, became educated, speaking multiple languages, and becoming a trained classical musician. He is credited with being the first African American person to have a composition published in the Western-style. The work was called “Crooked Shanks.” Okpebholo’s work reflects the “paroles of the enslaved, the hope of freedom, and the return home.”

Strings in Nature

Sunday, July 10 at 9 AM

Norman Bird Sanctuary

HAYDN String Quartet in D Major, Op. 64, No. 5, “Lark”

MARTINŮ Three Madrigals for Violin and Viola

BORODIN String Trio in G Major

Through the evocation of birds and animals, the illustration of rain and thunder, or the sound of the waves, nature seems to be an infinite source of inspiration for composers. The Newport Classical festival artists take us on a journey through these touchpoints between music and nature anchored by one of Haydn’s most prolific compositions.

Spektral Quartet

Sunday, July 10 at 8 PM

The Breakers

ELIZA BROWN String Quartet No. 1

HENRI DUTILLEUX Ainsi la Nuit

FANNY MENDELSSOHN String Quartet

TOMEKA REID Prospective Dwellers

DEBUSSY String Quartet in G minor

Multi-Grammy nominated Spektral Quartet is widely praised for illuminating the connections between beloved works in the canon and fresh new repertoire by living composers in its innovative programs – which is just what they’ve done in curating this evocative program spanning several centuries and continents.

Sō Percussion

Tuesday, July 12 at 2:30 PM and 6 PM

Great Friends Meeting House

JULIA WOLFE Dark Full Ride, Part 1

VIET CUONG Water, Wine, Brandy, Brine

NATHALIE JOACHIM Note to Self

BRYCE DESSNER Music for Wood and Strings

Rooted in the belief that music is an essential facet of human life, a social bond, and an effective tool in creating agency and citizenship, Sō Percussion creates and presents new collaborative works to adventurous and curious audiences. In addition to works by Pulitzer-prize winner Julia Wolfe and rising star composers Viet Cuong and Nathalie Joachim, the program features the ambitious and meditative sophomore work by Bryce Dessner, best known as a guitarist and songwriter in The National. This innovative ensemble will create an immersive experience in the oldest surviving house of worship in Rhode Island, and a rare surviving example of the late medieval form, for what promises to be an invigorating and transformative concert-experience.

Classical Contemporaries: Later Years

Wednesday, July 13 at 11 AM

The Elms

AUERNHAMMER Six Variations on the aria “Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja”

MOZART Piano Sonata No. 17 in B-flat Major, K. 570

MARGARETHE DANZI Sonata for Violin and Piano in E Major, Op.1 No 3

BOLOGNE String Quartet No. 1 in G Major, Op. 18

While Mozart may have been one of the most influential and prolific composers of the Classical Period, other incredible works were being composed and performed by his contemporaries and received little attention. In this inspiring morning concert, Newport Classical’s five festival artists perform works from the later years of the Classical Era, featuring works by Mozart, Bologne, Auernhammer, and Danzi. Listen for shared influences and varying perspectives as the late period beacons the arrival of the Romantic Period.

Dmitry Masleev

Wednesday, July 13 at 8 PM

The Breakers

TCHAIKOVSKY The Seasons, Op. 37a

SCRIABIN Etude in C# minor, Op. 2, No. 1

SCRIABIN Etude in G# minor, Op. 8, No. 9

RACHMANINOV Sonata No. 2 in B-flat minor, Op. 36

RAVEL Sonatina À la manière de Borodine, M. 63/1

Dmitry Masleev, 2015 Tchaikovsky International Piano Competition-winner and “super-soloist,” makes his Newport debut in a program that celebrates the prolific legacy of the great Russian composers. Masleev is quickly becoming world renowned forhis interpretations of these masterworks, with his“transcendent virtuosity augmented by his delicate touch.”

Emily Levin: The Glass Salon

Thursday, July 14 at 11 AM

The Elms

HENRIETTE RENIÉ Contemplation

HANNA LASH Stalk

GERMAINE TAILLEFERRE Sonata for Harp

ANGÉLICA NEGRÓN Technicolor

ANDRÉ CAPLET Divertissements

HENRIETTE RENIÉ Trio for violin, cello, and harp

Principal Harpist with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Bronze Medal Winner of the 9th USA International Harp Competition, Emily Levin’s playing has been praised for its “communicative, emotionally intense expression” (Jerusalem Post) and the Herald Times commended her “technical wizardry and artistic intuition.” Levin makes her Newport debut in a program that explores the domestic roots of the harp, the stereotype of its femininity, and the female harpists and composers who championed its development, including solo works by Hannah Lash, Germaine Tailleferre, Angelica Negron, and Henriette Renié’s Trio for harp, violin, and cello, featuring two Newport Classical festival artists.

Emi Ferguson, Rachell Ellen Wong and Ruckus

Thursday, July 14 at 8 PM

The Breakers

BACH Prelude in G Major

BACH Sonata in E minor, BWV1034

BACH Prelude in E minor

BACH Sonata in E Major, BWV 1035

BACH Prelude in G minor

BACH Prelude in C minor

BACH Prelude in C Major

BACH Sonata in C Major, BWV 1033

BACH Prelude in E Major

BACH Harpsichord Concerto in D minor

A collaboration with flutist Emi Ferguson and Rachell Ellen Wong, Fly the Coop is a joyous, kaleidoscopic romp through some of Bach’s most playful and transcendent works. The program features new arrangements of Bach’s Flute Sonatas and Keyboard Preludes, orchestrated for baroque flute and the forces of Ruckus that include theorbos, baroque guitars, baroque bassoon, cello, viola da gamba, harpsichord, organ, bass, and the occasional banjo. Ruckus explodes Bach’s bass lines into a rainbow of textures and colors, continually shifting like light over the landscape as Ferguson’s flute lines dance above. Contrasting the three flute sonatas are new arrangements of a variety of Bach’s keyboard preludes, with selections ranging from the beloved Well Tempered Clavier, to alternate movements from keyboard suites that are rarely performed.

Sunrise Concert with Harpist Emily Levin

Friday, July 15 at 5:15 AM

Chinese Tea House

CARLOS SALZADO Chanson dans la nuit

SCHUMANN Nocturne, Op. 6 No.2 (arr. Levin)

JONATHAN CZINER Comes the light

BACH French Suite No. 5 in G Major, BMV 816

BRAHMS Intermezzo, Op. 118 No. 2 (arr. Levin)

MARCEL TOURNIER Etude de Concert “au matin”

JIM HENSON The Rainbow Connection (arr. Levin)

Experience the stunning sunrise over Newport’s iconic Cliff Walk during this uplifting and lively concert with harpist Emily Levin. This intimate performance will highlight the beauty and complexity of the harp and the intricate solo repertoire written for this instrument.

Opera Night: La bohème

Friday, July 15 at 8 PM

The Breakers

PUCCINI La bohème

Shannon Jennings, Mimì

Dane Suarez, Rodolfo

Kenneth Stavert, Marcello

Emily Misch, Musetta

Jonathan McCullough, Schaunard

Ryan Kuster, Colline

Emily Geller-Hardman, Benoit/Alcindoro

A memorable un-staged presentation of Puccini’s passionate La bohème in concert, featuring exceptional operatic vocalists, bringing this timeless love story to life at The Breakers. An Italian opera in four acts, the story is set in Paris around 1830, and depicts the Bohemian lifestyle of a poor seamstress and her artist friends. The cast features seven rising stars, hailing from The Metropolitan Opera company, Glimmerglass Opera Festival, Boston Lyric Opera, to name a few, with artistic direction and casting by Newport Classical’s own Trevor S. Neal. A fresh take on a classic makes for a magical evening.

Closing Night Celebration: Johannes Moser and Marc-André Hamelin

Saturday, July 16 at 8 PM

Redwood Library & Athenæum

Champagne Toast by Elizabeth Leatherman in honor of Elizabeth Firestone Willis.



NADIA BOULANGER 3 pièces

MARC-ANDRÉ HAMELIN Four Perspectives for cello and piano

DEBUSSY Sonata

FRANCK Sonata

Celebrate the conclusion of the 54th Newport Classical Music Festival and the 275th anniversary of the Redwood Library & Athenæum in this intimate and historic performance. German-Canadian award-winning cellist Johannes Moser join’s festival-favorite Canadian virtuoso pianist Marc-André Hamelin in a celebratory evening of duets. Opening with Nadia Boulanger’s 3 pièces, which was originally composed for organ, Moser and Hamelin also explore Hamelin’s own composition and Debussy’s iconic Sonata. The evening concludes with Franck’s best-known compositions, considered to be one of the finest sonatas for violin and piano ever written. During the special intermission reception, explore the Library and enjoy a champagne toast to mark the end of the 2022 Festival.

Festival Artists Finale

Sunday, July 17 at 3 PM

Emmanuel Church

MOZART Piano Trio in B-flat Major, K. 502

ENESCU Concertstück

CHAMINADE Piano Trio No. 1 in G minor, Op. 11

This concert will feature the 2022 festival artists in their final performance of the summer, at the historic Emmanuel Church. This invigorating program of music will open with Mozart’s Piano Trio in B-flat Major, considered the finest piano trio of the form. The most technically challenging piece in the viola repertoire, George Enescu’s Concertstück precedes the beautiful and romantic first piano trio by Cecile Chaminade to close out this electrifying showcase. All ticket sales for this performance will go toward supporting Emmanuel Church and the vibrant community who gathers here.