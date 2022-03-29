The Newport Festa Italiana Committee today announced some initial dates for their annual celebration of Italian Heritage month in Newport and the need for a paid event planner and volunteers.

Newport Festa Italiana originated as a way to bring together its Italian community to celebrate the accomplishments of Italian-American immigrants and to share all that our Italian heritage has to offer by way of music, food, dance and storytelling.

Taking place throughout the City of Newport, the Committee says that the Festa Italiana serves as a way to reunite the many Italians of our community and to welcome visitors of the world.

Celebrating its 28th anniversary, Newport Festa Italiana has grown from its original weekend slate of events to a month-long calendar of opportunities for everyone to connect to their Italian roots. Those who participate in Newport Festa Italiana will see that the community aspect of the celebration is as alive today as it was in its origination. Whether you are young or old, a newcomer or a Newport Festa veteran, when you come to Festa, you are treated as famiglia (family). At Newport Festa Italiana, everyone is Italian.

With planning well underway the Festa Committee is in need of support to make their annual programs and events a tremendous success.

The Committee says that all events will be conducted in person with special considerations made for health and safety whenever possible.

Volunteers Needed

Made possible each year by the work of dedicated volunteers, Newport Festa Italiana continues to build on rich traditions as it celebrates the past, present and future of the Italian community in Newport. Supported by the Newport Festa Committee and its generous community partners, Newport Festa Italiana carries on time-honored traditions including the celebration of the Italian Heritage Mass and Parade, cultural exhibits, CineFesta, Annual Meatball Challenge, book talks, genealogical sessions, live musical concert and the ever-popular Festival in The Park. We are proud to be a part of the community, serving our friends and neighbors.

The Committee is in need of volunteers to support the Festival in the Park, the Italian Heritage Parade scheduled for Monday, October 10th as well as a myriad of other events scheduled between mid-September and October. Anyone interested in serving as a volunteer is asked to go to www.newportfesta.org to sign up.

Event Planner Needed

Like all other public events, it takes an army of volunteers to make each event run smoothly and safely. The Festa Committee is in need of one paid Event Planner to coordinate the Festival in the Park event scheduled for Saturday, October 1st at Touro Park. Anyone interested in this event-based position is asked to contact Diane McCaffrey at dianemccaffreynewport@gmail.com.