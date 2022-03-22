The Newport County Youth Chorus is welcoming students in grades 2 through 4 to join them for “Broadway Showtunes”.

Classes are offered on Tuesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 pm at the MLK Center (20 Dr. Marcus Wheatland Blvd, Newport) and Thursdays from 5:15 – 6:15 pm at Calvary United Methodist Church (200 Turner Road, Middletown) beginning the week of April 4.

It is free to participate and no audition or previous experience is necessary — just a love of singing!

NCYC celebrates everyone’s unique voice and how it contributes to and strengthens our community of voices. Participants will learn music from Broadway shows as well as develop their vocal technique and musical skills. Rehearsals are fun, encouraging, and joyful!

COVID protocols can be found at www.newportsings.org/covid. All are welcome!

If you or someone you know would like to join the group, please reach out to newportcountyyouthchorus@gmail.com or sign up at www.newportsings.org/join.

For more information about the chorus, please visit www.newportsings.org.