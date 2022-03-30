According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.

7-Day Forecast

The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;

This Afternoon

Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 8 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 7 mph.

Thursday

A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night

Rain and thunderstorms before 2am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then rain likely after 3am. Low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday

 A chance of rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 15 to 17 mph.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 15 to 17 mph.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 9 mph.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

