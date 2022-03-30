According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be partly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees.
7-Day Forecast
The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;
This Afternoon
Partly sunny, with a high near 46. West wind around 8 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. South wind around 7 mph.
Thursday
A chance of showers, mainly before 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday Night
Rain and thunderstorms before 2am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 2am and 3am, then rain likely after 3am. Low around 50. Breezy, with a southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday
A chance of rain before 1pm, then a slight chance of rain after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 11 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 36. West wind 15 to 17 mph.
Saturday
Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 15 to 17 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. Northwest wind around 9 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. West wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.