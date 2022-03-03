- Advertisement -

Newport City Council will host their next regular council meeting on Wednesday, March 9 at 6:30 pm. The meeting will be held in person in the Council Chambers at Newport City hall.

Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda. Supporting attachments will be available on the City of Newport website in the coming days.

CITY OF NEWPORT

DOCKET FOR A REGULAR COUNCIL MEETING MARCH 9, 2022

The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE TO THE FLAG

CITIZENS’ FORUM: (Speakers must sign in with the City Clerk) The Citizens’ Forum period shall be no longer than fifteen minutes, and citizens may address the Council on one subject only and for no longer than three minutes. Issues to be discussed shall not include matters to be considered or discussed as part of the regular Council agenda and must be related to substantive city business. No comments regarding personnel or job performance are allowed.

1. PUBLIC HEARING: Proposed Amendments to the Zoning Ordinance regarding short term rentals and guest house use:

a. Recommendation from the Planning Board;

b. Ordinance amending Chapter 17.08.010 entitled, “Definitions” to add “Short term rental or short term rentals” (First Reading)

c. Ordinance amending Chapter 17.16 entitled, R-3 Residential District, 17.20, entitled, R-10 Residential, 17.28 entitled, R-20 Residential District, 17.32 entitled, R-40 Residential District and & 17.52 entitled “Limited Business District” (First Reading)

2. CONSENT CALENDAR (THE CONSENT CALENDAR IS APPROVED IN ITS ENTIRETY UNLESS THE COUNCIL REMOVES AN ITEM FOR DISCUSSION. ALL LICENSES ARE GRANTED SUBJECT TO COMPLIANCE WITH ORDINANCES ( #31-80 AND #98-40).

a. Minutes of the meetings held January 26, 2022, February 9, 2022 and February 16, 2022 (Approve)

b. Special Events:

1. Audrain Automobile Museum, Inc., d/b/a 8th Annual Newport Daffodil Parade, beginning at Easton’s Beach and ending at Fort

Adams State Park (route attached); April 24, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

2. L and B Associates, LLC, d/b/a Stoneacre Garden-2nd Annual Stoneacre Charity Dog Show, 151 Swinburne Row; May 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (Rain date- May 7, 2022)

3. The Sailing Museum & National Sailing Hall of Fame, d/b/a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony @ The Sailing Museum, 365 Thames St.; May 6, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

4. Star Kids Scholarship Program, d/b/a The Stars Are Out Tonight Fundraiser, Ochre Court; May 14, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

5. Cystic Fibrosis Foundation MA-RI Chapter, d/b/a Great Strides Walk to support Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Brenton Point State Park; May 14, 2022 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(walk begins at 11:00 a.m.)

6. Jesus Savior Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 28, 29 & 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

c. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, 15 Fenner Ave.; June 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

d. Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 28, 29 & 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

e. Bingo License, Jesus Saviour Church, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 28, 29 & 30 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

f. 2022 Holiday Selling License Renewals (list attached) g. 2022 Second-hand License Renewals (list attached)

h. Communication from Dennis P. Sullivan, re: Request to post signs for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade advising against underage drinking (Approve subject to details being worked out with city administration)

i. Communication from Laura L. Sitrin, Director of Finance, re: Annual Investment Report (Receive)

j. Communication from Coastal Resources Management Council, re: Public Notice, CRMC File 2021-06-029, Sunrise Wind, LLC, to construct and operate an offshore wind facility (Receive)

k. Comprehensive Annual Financial Report- Year Ended June 30, 2021 (Receive) A copy is available on file in the City Clerk’s Office and posted on the city’s website: www.cityofnewport.com/cafr

l. Communication from the Aquidneck Island Planning Commission, re: 2021 Annual Report and FY23 Level Funding (Receive)

LICENSES AND PERMITS

3. Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Rosecliff; September 16 through 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.- continued from February 23, 2022

4. Annual Entertainment License, New (Class A-indoor), Carpe Noctem Restaurant, LLC, d/b/a Fifth Element, The, 107-111 Broadway to have indoor entertainment from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Sunday through Saturday (Second Hearing)

5. Annual Entertainment License, New (Class A-indoor), Newport Lodge #104 and Benevolent Protective Order of Elks, d/b/a Elk’s Club, to have entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays from 6:30 to 10:00 p.m. (Hearing)

6. Mobile Food Establishment Cart (MFET), New, Park & Cove Ice Cream Company, LLC, 458 Park Ave., Portsmouth, RI

7. APPOINTMENTS TO BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS (NOTE: Vacancies currently or soon will exist on the following Boards and Commissions: Beach Commission,

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission, Henderson Home, Historic District Commission, Energy and Environment Commission)

APPOINTMENTS

Discover Newport Board– Gillian Friedman Fox (Executive Director – Newport Music Festival) as representative for Newport in the area of Arts

RESOLUTIONS

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

8. Action Item #6044/22 – RE: Show Cause Hearing – Bishop’s Fourth Street Diner of Newport LLC, d/b/a Bishop’s Fourth Street Diner – Violation of the General Laws of Rhode Island and Codified Ordinances of the City of Newport – Failure to Meet the Conditions of the City Council in Granting of Victualing License- continued from February 23, 2022(Licensee in compliance, license has been issued-matter to be dismissed)

9. Action Item #6050/22 – RE: Capital Improvement Program – Adoption in Concept (w/accompanying resolution)

ADJOURN AS COUNCIL AND CONVENE AS BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

CONSENT CALENDAR

1. Class F-1 Daily Liquor Licenses, Preservation Society of Newport County, d/b/a, Newport Mansions Wine & Food Festival, Rosecliff; September 16 through 18, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.- continued from February 23, 2022

2. Class F Daily Liquor License, Food Concession License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Holy Ghost Feast, 15 Fenner Ave.; June 5, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

3. Class F Daily Liquor License, Jesus Saviour Church, d/b/a Summer Bazaar, 1 Vernon Ave.; July 28, 29 & 30, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

LICENSES AND PERMITS

4. Class A Liquor Store Sunday Selling License Renewals:

a. Bellevue Wine & Spirits, Bellevue Wine & Spirits LLC, 181 Bellevue Ave. b. Fifth Ward Liquor, Fifth Ward Liquor, Inc., 695 Thames St.

c. Harry’s Liquor Store, Harry S. Karanikolas, Inc., 199 Connell Highway

d. Island Wine & Spirits, Newport Prescription Center, Inc., 287 & 291 Broadway & Portion of 289 Broadway

e. Rex Liquor, Ratana Hoan, 146 Broadway

f. Vicker’s Liquors, Vickers’ Liquors LLC, 274 Bellevue Ave.

5. Action Item #6049/22 – RE: Show Cause Hearing: Mermaids Newport, LLC, d/b/a Poor Richard’s-Benjamin’s – Operating Without a Valid Class BV Alcoholic Beverage License- continued from February 23, 2022

Laura C. Swistak

City Clerk

Adjourn (03/02/2022)