The New Shoreham Police Department today announced that they recently opened the 2022 hiring period for seasonal police officers and their Community Service Officer (CSO) paid internship program for college students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement.

“We’re looking ahead to a great summer season, and we will be ready for the summer crowds,” said Matthew Moynihan, Chief of Police in a statement. “Our year-round police officers will be joined by seasonal officers to provide public safety and enforce the traffic laws on the island, with a particular focus on impaired driving. Our CSOs are an additional presence in busy visitor areas and provide information and directions while reminding visitors of our local ordinances. People are excited to be on Block Island this summer and our team will be ready so that the summer is a safe one for our residents and visitors.”

According to New Shoreham Police Department, seasonal police officers will be sworn in as members of the department and must have completed a Rhode Island police academy and be current with their certifications or recently retired from a Rhode Island POST certified agency. Shifts are flexible and available from now through Labor Day. Applicants will be evaluated on a rolling basis.

The Community Service Officer (CSO) Internship Program will provide students interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement with an immersive educational experience with the New Shoreham Police Department. The department expects to hire 6 Community Service Officers for the summer. The deadline for applying is April 11, 2021.

Descriptions and details about both job opportunities are posted on the New Shoreham Police Department website at https://new-shoreham.com.