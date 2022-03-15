Midtown Oyster Bar will hold a Providence Friars Game Watch on Thursday, March 17.

The Providence Friars will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 12:40 pm.

Friars playing on St. Patrick’s Day seems only fitting for a team that has been dubbed “the luckiest team” in college basketball this season. The Big East regular-season champions are coming off a dismal loss to the Creighton Blue Jays in the semi-final game of the Big East tournament. Even after the 85-58 loss, the Friars were pegged as a 4 seed by the selection committee on Sunday.

This is the Friars first tournament appearance since 2018 when they were a 10 seed and lost to Texas a&M in the opening round of 64.

Providence opens as a -2.5 favorite in Buffalo and the Friars face a mid-major program that packs plenty of firepower. The Jackrabbits were undefeated in conference play and dominated their way through the Summit League. They also boast the best 3-point shooting percentage in the country.

This matchup of Big East bruisers versus Summit League shooters should be one of the more entertaining games in the field of 64.

See you at Midtown and have a Guinness!