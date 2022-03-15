Midtown Oyster Bar will hold a Providence Friars Game Watch on Thursday, March 17.

The Providence Friars will take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits at 12:40 pm. 

Friars playing on St. Patrick’s Day seems only fitting for a team that has been dubbed “the luckiest team” in college basketball this season.  The Big East regular-season champions are coming off a dismal loss to the Creighton Blue Jays in the semi-final game of the Big East tournament.  Even after the 85-58 loss, the Friars were pegged as a 4 seed by the selection committee on Sunday.  

This is the Friars first tournament appearance since 2018 when they were a 10 seed and lost to Texas a&M in the opening round of 64.  

Providence opens as a -2.5 favorite in Buffalo and the Friars face a mid-major program that packs plenty of firepower.  The Jackrabbits were undefeated in conference play and dominated their way through the Summit League.  They also boast the best 3-point shooting percentage in the country.  

This matchup of Big East bruisers versus Summit League shooters should be one of the more entertaining games in the field of 64.  

See you at Midtown and have a Guinness! 

Tyler Bernadyn

Born and raised in Rhode Island, Tyler's familiarity and passion for the Ocean State is unparalleled. After a successful career building relationships and contacts in the sales and hospitality industry, Tyler decided to focus his efforts towards real estate and is enthusiastically committed to going above and beyond for his clients. He prides himself on a 'full-service’ concierge-style approach to real estate and bases his business on a foundation of trust and communication. Whether you’re a portfolio investor or purchasing your first home, Tyler is committed to making each and every transaction as smooth, seamless and enjoyable as possible.

Tyler is a Providence College graduate who proudly calls Newport home. He is an avid traveler, golfer and has a passion for cooking and entertaining. Tyler is a weekly contributor for WhatsUpNewp and is involved in a number of community events and local charities. In his down time, you can find Tyler walking his two rescue dogs, Bella and Red or enjoying time with family and friends.