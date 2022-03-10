The Newport Lobster Shack on Wednesday announced that their kitchen is officially back open for the season. The kitchen will be open on weekends from 11 am to 5 pm.

For the time being and while they get their groove back, they will be serving up a limited menu.

The Newport Lobster Shack Market is open year-round selling lobsters, crab, and conch caught by their co-op fishermen. The market is currently open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Newport Lobster Shack is located at 150 Long Wharf, Newport.

For more information and updates, visit The Newport Lobster Shack’s website at http://newportlobstershack.com/