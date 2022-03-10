Subscribe to our free daily newsletter, we’ll keep you in the know of what’s happening, new, and to do out there.
The Newport Lobster Shack on Wednesday announced that their kitchen is officially back open for the season. The kitchen will be open on weekends from 11 am to 5 pm.
For the time being and while they get their groove back, they will be serving up a limited menu.
The Newport Lobster Shack Market is open year-round selling lobsters, crab, and conch caught by their co-op fishermen. The market is currently open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.
The Newport Lobster Shack is located at 150 Long Wharf, Newport.
For more information and updates, visit The Newport Lobster Shack’s website at http://newportlobstershack.com/