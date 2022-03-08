Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty today announced that 43 Ashurst Avenue has sold for $5,000,000.

Kylie McCollough, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the seller, and Janet Kermes, Sales Associate of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, represented the buyer.

According to data available from Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service, the sale of 43 Ashurst Avenue is the highest sale in Middletown this year.

The home, to be completed by October, is a New England masterpiece by luxury developer Vento Management LLC. Newly designed with an ocean view, the home is sited on 1.2 private acres and offers unparalleled quality construction with the finest finishes and abundant amenities. Located in highly sought-after Easton’s Point, the home features multiple balconies and decks facing the water.

“After two attempts to buy elsewhere on Aquidneck Island, we toured the property on Ashurst and met the owner-developer renovating the property”, says Janet Kermes. “In less than a week, we had a done deal! I have very happy buyers and could not be prouder of the collaborative nature of my fellow Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty agents.”