Cozy up on Cozzens Court in Newport.

Situated on a small, dead-end road, this home at 7 Cozzens Court can be a tranquil getaway, allowing you to experience all that Newport has to offer with its central location.

This unique home has historic charm and is outfitted with thoughtful architectural detailing. Zoned as a 2-family property, it is currently occupied by two renters. However, it could easily function as a single-family residence with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, as well as a legal garden apartment offering 2 additional bedrooms and another full bath for an in-law apartment, guest quarters, or more. Each unit has a private entrance.

The main house offers generous space with a formal living room, kitchen, dining room, full bathroom, and den on the first floor. The second floor has an oversized master bedroom, two additional bedrooms, and a full bathroom with laundry, while the large attic space allows for further expansion opportunities.

The garden apartment has an additional two bedrooms, a full bathroom, kitchen and living room. A private pavered yard blooms with mature foliage and has a pergola for added comfort.

Centrally located in the Historic Point, you can enjoy baseball games at Cardines field, walk to the Shipyard and waterfront, enjoy downtown Thames Street, and easily access the Pell Bridge for getting on and off Aquidneck Island.



For full photos and information, please visit the property website at 7Cozzens.com. To schedule your own private showing, please contact Sarah Kirwin Brady at 401.338.9881.