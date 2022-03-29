On the heels of Elton John’s 75th birthday and his triumphant return to the stage this year, the iconic superstar and tour promoter AEG Presents announced the remaining North American dates for “Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.” These eleven dates mark the final shows added to his North American tour.

Newly announced North American Stadium dates include a show on Wednesday, July 27 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

It was previously announced that Elton John would perform on Thursday, July 28.

The new dates also include additional performances in East Rutherford, NJ, Toronto, ON, Vancouver, BC, and Phoenix, AZ, along with a third show added at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. Due to overwhelming demand, stops in Santa Clara, CA, San Diego, CA, and Tacoma, WA, have also been added.

Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the public Wednesday, April 6 at 10am local time at www.EltonJohn.com.

Elton John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia, PA on July 15, finishing with the three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium November 17, 19 and 20. 2023 kicks off with two shows in Auckland, New Zealand on January 27 and 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic 5-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.