Foulkes calls for a one-time middle-class tax cut

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Buonanno Foulkes is calling on Gov. Dan McKee to give a one-time $500 tax cut to anyone earning less than $100,000.

“Our state is seeing an unprecedented surplus, but Rhode Islanders’ budgets are tighter than ever,” Foulkes said. “Every day I talk to hardworking Rhode Islanders who feel like they’re being priced out of our state, and inflation has only made their lives more difficult. As governor, I will work to lower the cost of living in our state, but we also need to give families relief–now.”

Questions for Neary

It’s been a week since second Congressional district candidate Michael Neary’s arrest in Ohio for stalking and drug charges. Following the incident, we emailed the candidate to give him an opportunity to respond. We have yet to receive a response to our questions.

We asked for any general response, his future as a candidate, and clarification of his residence (the news article said he gave an Ohio address when arrested). We also asked him about his fundraising efforts to date.

We’re hopeful of receiving his reply.

The scorecard

The Boston Globe recently printed a pretty good scorecard of who’s running for what, and who’s thinking of running. The actual filing deadline is still nearly three months away, so this list will continue to change. But for now, here’s what the Globe is reporting.

1st Congressional District

Democrats: Incumbent Congressman David Cicilline

Republicans: Allen Waters.



2nd Congressional District

Upon Congressman’s retirement announcement, several candidates have emerged.

Democrats: Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Sarah Morgenthau, Joy Fox, Michael Neary, Cameron Moquin, , and former state Representative David Segal.

Republicans: Former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, state Senator Jessica de la Cruz and former state representative Robert Lancia.

Independent: Pat Landry.



Governor

Democrats: Incumbent Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea, former CVS executive Helena Foulkes, former Secretary of State Matt Brown, and Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz.

Republicans: Ashley Kalus, and Rey Alberto Herrera.

Lieutenant Governor

Democrats: Incumbent Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos and state Senator Cynthia Mendes.

Republicans: Jeann Lugo and Paul Pence (not on the Globe’s list)

Independent: Keith Harrison



Secretary of State

Democrats: Gregg Amore. Amore is the only candidate to emerge thus far.

General Treasurer

Democrats: Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa. Diossa is the only candidate to emerge thus far.



Attorney General

Democrats: Incumbent Attorney General Peter Neronha. Republicans: Charles Calenda.