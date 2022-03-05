- Advertisement -

This year will be among Rhode Island’s most active and fiery elections, from local races to crowded gubernatorial and U.S. House of Representative campaigns. This is our regular column that wraps up some of the top political stories of the moment.

Diossa gains endorsements, as others, including Abney, ponder race

Former Central Falls Mayor James Diossa, a Democrat, has announced endorsements from eight Rhode Island House of Representative members, as others consider entering the race.

Diossa, who was term-limited as Central Falls mayor, is the only announced candidate for Treasurer. current Treasurer Seth Magaziner, who was term limited, is a candidate for the second district US House of Representative’s seat.

Diossa’s campaign announced endorsements from Democratic Caucus Chair Grace Diaz of Providence, House Judiciary Committee Chair Robert Craven Sr. of North Kingstown, chair of the Legislative Black and Latino Caucus Karen Alzate Karen Alzate of Pawtucket, Jean Philippe Barros of Pawtucket, Leonela Felix of Pawtucket, Joshua Giraldo of Central Falls, and Evan Shanley of Warwick.

Previously, his campaign announced endorsements from former General Treasurer Paul Tavares, former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras, Pawtucket Mayor Don Grebien, North Providence Mayor Charles Lombardi, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva, and Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena.

Meanwhile, there’s a growing list of individuals that are said to be considering entering the Democratic primary for Treasurer, including Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Stevan Pryor; Senate Finance Chair Ryan Pearson, who represents Cumberland; House Finance Chair Marvin Abney, who represents Newport and Middletown; Deputy House Majority Leader and

First Vice Chair of the House Finance Committee Scott Slater, who represents Providence; Liz Beretta-Perik, treasurer of the Rhode Island Democratic Party; Nick Autiello, former advisor to former Governor of Rhode Island Gina Raimondo.

Of the potential candidates, Abney has the most robust campaign fund, reporting a fund balance of nearly $185,000 at the end of 2021. Pearson reported a balance of $129,000 and Slater reported a fund balance of nearly $38,000. Diossa reported a fund balance of $79,431, with more than half of that raised in the last quarter of 2021.

Democratic Congressional Candidate Michael Neary hires staff

Second Congressional Democratic candidate Michael Neary has announced that he’s hired Daniel Spencer to serve as General Strategist. Neary said he worked with Spencer on the presidential campaign of former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican.

Neary also announced that Brad Pelchat, CEO/Founder of Cordia Creative, will serve as Digital Consultant. He also said that Sterling Strategies, a national Democratic fundraising and data firm has been hired to help lead the campaign’s fundraising operations.

There is a crowded field for the Democratic primary for the seat currently held by James Langevin, who announced he will not run for reelection. The Democratic field includes current Rhode Island General Treasurer Seth Magaziner, Joy Fox, Omar Bah, Cameron Moquin, and Sarah Morgenthau.