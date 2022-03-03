- Advertisement -

There’s something seriously wrong with people who think being vile and disgusting is cute and clever. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene appear to be in a race to be the most horrible creatures alive. Toxic Betty and Veronica are proof that being able to walk upright and have opposable thumbs doesn’t make you human.

The president deserves respect while delivering his (or her) State of the Union speech unless, of course, that president doesn’t respect the process himself. President Biden respects the presidency, the courts, Congress, and tradition. He deserves respect. But, there is room to express disagreement. If applause is allowed, then a certain amount of objection should be allowed as well. If the opposition party objects, it’s fair for them to grumble and boo…to a certain point.

There were boos from Republicans the other night that lasted about two seconds each and were delivered in unison. I think that’s fine. Two presidents who were great at shutting those down were Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. A president knows which parts of his speech will receive boos, though Donald Trump (sic) always seemed surprised anyone would dare object to what he said. And it was fair when Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore her copy of Trump’s address after you heard what was in it.

- Advertisement -

President Joe Biden also did a great job dealing, not just with the boos, but with outright heckles. When the Republicans booed him, he just kept rolling with his speech. When two Republican goons started heckling, he ignored them and kept going with his speech. The best response was the non-response. Besides, that’s what I’m here for.

Because of continued COVID precautions, President Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress had a limited attendance yet, somehow Heckle and Jeckle got in. Of course, I’m referring to the Republican troglodytes Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

President Biden called on Congress in his speech to pass legislation to aid veterans exposed to toxins while serving in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said it’s a problem that leads to cancers “that would put them in a flag-draped coffin.” As he was saying, “One of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden,” an Iraq war veteran who died from brain cancer, Boebert shouted out, “You put them there. Thirteen of them!”

Boebert was referring to the 13 U.S. troops killed during a suicide attack during the last days of America’s evacuation from Afghanistan.

Throughout the speech, Boebert and MTG were snickering, laughing, making odd comments, and live-tweeting. Boebert tweeted over 50 times during the speech. When the president talked about immigration, the troglodyte twins attempted to start a “build the wall” chant that didn’t take off.

- Advertisement -

Have you ever been to a sporting event and watched a couple of people fail to get a wave started? They look like morons in their failure and you’re kinda embarrassed for them. But here, I’m not embarrassed for Boebert and MTG. I’m disgusted for them. The people who should be embarrassed are their constituents.

I would say that daycare would be a better place for these two than Congress, but I know daycares typically have standards, and these two would probably be rejected. They’re bullies.

Before she was in Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene stalked survivors of school shootings. After she was sent to Congress, she went to the congressional office of her colleague Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and shouted through her mail slot. She even expressed support for executing the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Lauren Boebert’s list of vile accomplishments includes accusing her colleague Ilhan Omar of being a terrorist. Both of these women have promoted Qanon conspiracy theories. During the white nationalist terrorist attack on the Capitol building, Boebert was tweeting what she believed was the location of Pelosi. I don’t think I’ve used the word “vile” enough in this blog.

There has been plenty of Democratic condemnation of these two hyenas. What we need are Republicans to condemn these two. And in a speech with limited attendance, why were Bizarro World’s Lucy and Ethel allowed to attend.

There’s this joke comedian Louis C.K. says his daughter wrote (let’s ignore his wacky past for a moment). The joke is, “Who didn’t let the gorilla into the ballet?” The answer is, “Just the people who are in charge of that decision,” and “just the folks who make that assessment,” with “their judgment was that it wasn’t a good idea to let him in.” Louis speculates that the gorilla is stopped in line, asks why he can’t get in and believes he should at least get some credit for being able to talk and wanting to attend a ballet. But the door guy says, “yeah, you’re good now but it’s a long show. You’re not gonna make it.” That should have happened at the State of the Union.

The State of the Union was about an hour long and the two cackling goons probably didn’t make it through the first 30 seconds before acting like gorillas. If anything, gorillas would have behaved better.

My point is, as Louis’ daughter pointed out, there should be someone making that decision not to let them in. You don’t need a precedent to know it’s a bad idea to let the gorilla into the ballet and here, we have precedent that it’s a horrible idea to allow Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene anywhere civilized people gather. There should have been a door guy, perhaps named Kevin, to stop them before they entered for the State of the Union address.

I’m not a snooty person. I’m a punk rock guy and I know there are times and places for a mosh pit. I’m OK with the girl seated behind me at Yankee Stadium heckling the Tampa Bay “Fuckaneers.” I’m even kinda OK with the guy on the bus screaming he’s the mayor of Duckburg. There are times and places for that stuff.

The State of the Union is NOT the time and place for the gorillas to be heckling. If LaLoon and Squirrely want to scream and heckle about the 13 deaths in Afghanistan, then do it at a Trump rally. Since he’s the one who negotiated the collapse of Afghanistan with the Taliban, those deaths are Donald Trump’s fault anyway.

Music Note: Today’s tooning tunes were off the Foo Fighter’s best album, “The Colour and the Shape.”

Signed prints: The signed prints are just $40.00 each. Every cartoon on this site is available. You can pay through PayPal. If you don’t like PayPal, you can snail mail it to Clay Jones, P.O. Box 3721, Fredericksburg, VA 22402. I can mail the prints directly to you or if you’re purchasing as a gift, directly to the person you’re gifting.

Notes on my book, Tales From The Trumpster Fire: There are 19 copies of my book in stock, which go for $45.00 each, signed. Also, I have copies of my first book from 1997, Knee-Deep in Mississippi available for $20.00.

Tip Jar: if you want to support the cartoonist, please send a donation through PayPal to clayjonz@gmail.com. You can also snail it to P.O. Box 3721, Fredericksburg, VA 22402.

Watch me draw: