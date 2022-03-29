The RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) announced an open call for their second Artist in Residence program for artists 18 years old and older. The recipient of this six-month residence will be embedded in RI’s Executive Office of Health and Human Services (RI EOHHS), starting in July, and will have an opportunity to bring arts-based approaches to address public health priorities and settings.



“On behalf of the State of Rhode Island, I thank all three agencies for joining together to develop a program that harnesses the healing power of the arts to help create healthier individuals and improve our communities,” Governor McKee said in a statement. “Congratulations to RISCA, RIDOH, and RI EOHHS for your combined work to facilitate the integration of the arts into health and wellness.”



Within the context of a health and human services agency, and specific public and behavioral health priorities, this opportunity combines artistic practice and an openness to explore and develop creative solutions. The selected artist will receive a stipend of $15,000 plus supplies, professional development support, and the opportunity to work closely with the EOHHS staff and community members. During this six-month residency, the artist will identify, create and carry out one or more projects focused on Children’s Behavioral Health System of Care and/or Overdose, Addiction and Adult Behavioral Health.



“Addressing the opioid epidemic and the mental health needs of both children and adults are high priorities at both EOHHS and the agencies under our umbrella,” said Executive Office of Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones in a statement. “We look forward to working with the chosen artist on creative ways to raise awareness of these issues in the communities we serve.”



“This Artist in Residence is intended to bridge the historical discounting of the arts as a major social determinant of health by developing creative solutions to medical, behavioral, and social wellbeing,” said Steven Boudreau, Chief Administrative Officer and Co-chair Arts and Health, RI Department of Health in a statement.



The deadline for applications is April 25. Artists at least 18 years of age are encouraged to apply. To read the guidelines, click here.