Meet your new best friend, Peter – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week! The Potter League for Animals shares that Peter is an 8-year-old male Retriever/Labrador/Pointer mix.

Peter is considered a large-sized dog, weighing in between 60-99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Peter;

Peter is what you would call a gentleman with an adventurous side! Peter may be older, but he is as full of energy as he is love! He is loyal, loves a good ear scratch, and could chase squeaky tennis balls all day long.

Peter’s ideal home could include older dog-savvy kids. Peter can be a little picky about his dog friends, so perhaps some walking buddies are in his future, however would prefer a home without other animals. Peter would also love a fenced-in yard where he can run free and stretch his legs.

Interested in meeting this handsome guy? Visit our Animal Care & Adoption Center located at 87 Oliphant Lane in Middletown, RI. To learn more about Peter visit www.potterleague.org or give us a call at 401-846-8276.

Photos courtesy of Potter League For Animals

For more information about Peter, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276.

See all of the current dogs, cats, and small animals, visit www.potterleague.org.

