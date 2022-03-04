- Advertisement -

Meet your new best friend, Marmaduke – this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week!

The Potter League for Animals shares on their website that Marmaduke is a 10-month-old male Hound/Mix.

Marmaduke is considered a large dog, weighing in at between 60 – 99 pounds.

Here’s what else Potter League for Animals has to say about Marmaduke;

Marmaduke! A handsome 10 month-old hound mix looking to find his forever home soon! He enjoys going on quiet walks, hanging out with his people friend and dog friends. While he loves people, he also likes other dog friends and maybe could live with one too! He has no experience with cats. If you think that Marmaduke is the perfect boy for your family please visit potterleague.org, fill out an adopters profile and then come by the shelter and meet him today!

For more information about Marmaduke, call Potter League for Animals at 401-846-8276. You can read more about Potter League’s adoption process and fees here.

See all of Potter League for Animals’ current adoptable dogs, cats, and small animals at www.potterleague.org.