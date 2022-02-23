The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for our area. The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from late Thursday evening through Friday evening.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7″ is possible.

Winter Storm Watch

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA 300 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 MAZ020>022-RIZ005>007-232100- /O.NEW.KBOX.WS.A.0008.220225T0500Z-220226T0500Z/ Southern Bristol MA-Southern Plymouth MA-Barnstable MA-Bristol RI- Washington RI-Newport RI- Including the cities of Fall River, New Bedford, Mattapoisett, Chatham, Falmouth, Provincetown, Bristol, Narragansett, Westerly, and Newport 300 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeastern Massachusetts and northern and southern Rhode Island. * WHEN...From late Thursday night through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Friday morning commute will be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of an inch per hour or greater will be likely for a period of time before changeover to mixed precipitation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.