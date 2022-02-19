The Guest List: The Station Nightclub Fire, America’s Deadliest Rock Concert will premiere on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

February 20 is the 19th anniversary of the tragic fire that killed 100 and injured another 230 people at The Station nightclub in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

The film was directed and produced by David Bellino and co-produced by John Barylick, author of Killer Show.

According to producers, this documentary “tells the story of the fire, a few families of the victims, and of survivors. It primarily features the inspiring story of Joe, Carrie, and Hadley Kinan”.

REELZ says on its website, “The Guest List is a film about the lives affected and forever connected by one of the most horrific tragedies in music history. The Station nightclub fire remains America’s deadliest rock concert. The event devastated the close-knit state of Rhode Island and changed the concert landscape for New England rock music fans. Great White’s songs would never again be played by Rhode Island radio stations. Questions about true responsibility for the tragedy would remain unanswered for years to come.”

The documentary includes interviews with Dee Snider, Eddie Trunk, Jack Russell, John Barylick, Paula McLaughlin, Sandi Arena, Scotty Dunbar, Mike Ricardi, Lita Ford, Don Dokken, Michael Sweet, Vikki Eagan, and others.

The Guest List will premiere on the REELZ channel at 8 pm on Sunday, February 20. It will replay on Sunday, February 20 at 11 pm and on Sunday, February 27 at 3 pm. Use your zip code on this channel finder on REELZ to find the channel you can watch the documentary on.

Visit http://www.theguestlistfilm.com/ for more information on the documentary.