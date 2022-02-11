Sail Newport today announced that its Program Director Kim Hapgood has been awarded the US Sailing Timothea Larr Trophy for her many decades of work with the national governing body for the sport of sailing.

Sail Newport shared the following about Hapgood in a press release;

“Kim Hapgood has made numerous contributions to US Sailing’s Educational programs over her decades of involvement with the organization. A member of the Education Committee and National Faculty, she has worked tirelessly to bring the Small Boat Program into the 21st century while also serving as a Smallboat Master Instructor Trainer. She has certified hundreds of instructors and Instructors Trainers and presented on a multitude of topics at the National Sailing Programs Symposium, sharing her vast experience as a program director and instructor trainer.

In 2018 she was awarded the Boater of the Year by the Rhode Island Marine Trade Association and Windcheck magazine noted that she has been “part of the team that’s developed Sail Newport into one of the world’s premier public sailing centers.”

At Sail Newport she trains and manages a team of instructors, develops course curriculum, and has played a central role in creating a groundbreaking, experiential-educational program where all fourth graders in Newport public schools will learn to sail. She’s also been a member of the Narragansett Bay Yachting Association Junior Sailing Committee for decades, ensuring instructors on the Bay are certified and spending her own time planning training and youth regatta schedules.”

During college, she sailed for the Brandeis Sailing Team and coached sailing while studying for a master’s degree at Columbia University.