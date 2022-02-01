People’s Credit Union has announced the kick-off of a year of activities to celebrate the Credit Union’s 100th year of service to its members and the community.

The Credit Union’s centennial celebration started with a formal ceremony held at their Newport branch on Memorial Boulevard on February 1st with an Official Proclamation reading from the Mayor of Newport, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano, proclaiming the week of February 1st – February 8th as “People’s Credit Union Week” in Newport and beyond.

“February 1, People’s Credit Union Centennial Celebration Proclamation & Citation Event: flanking PCU former President, Ellen Ford & current President, Sean Daly are (left) PCU Chairman, Edward T. Lopes, Jr; City of Newport Mayor, Jeanne-Marie Napolitano & RI Governor’s Office, Arelis Pena-Brito with (right) RI General Assembly Rep. Deborah Ruggiero and Sen. Louis DiPalma.”



After the Proclamation reading was the awarding of Citations from State of Rhode Island General Assembly, Senator Louis DiPalma, Representative Deborah Ruggiero and the Office of the Governor of Rhode Island, represented by Arelis Pena-Brito, in recognition of all that People’s Credit Union has done for Rhode Island over the past century. Accepting the Proclamation and Citations for People’s Credit Union were Edward Lopes, Jr., Chairman of the Board and Sean Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer.

The Centennial Celebration will continue throughout the year with branch events, community activities and partnerships that are all in keeping with the credit union’s People Helping People ideology.

Many of these initiatives cover important aspects of the Credit Union’s key areas of outreach including: Economic & Community Development, Environmental Sustainability & Stewardship, Health & Human Services, Youth & Educational Programs, and Arts & Humanity. Some of the highlights include:

Partnering with the University of Rhode Island as the “Official Credit Union of URI Women’s Athletics.”

A commitment to plant 100 trees in each of the six markets People’s Credit Union serves, as part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s “Community Canopy Program”.

A partnership with Fill It Forward, an environmental sustainability company, to reduce plastic use; promote health and clean water hydration while enabling members to also contribute to bettering the environment. Donations will support food collection efforts at the Newport based Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center.

Creating a Community Time Capsule that will travel the branches for member and employee contributions, memorabilia, keepsakes, and sentiments to be sealed away for the next 50 to 100 years.

“Since 1922 People’s Credit Union has always believed in people helping people,” stated Sean Daly, President & Chief Executive Officer of People’s Credit Union. “A lot has changed in the past 100 years; yet People’s Credit Union’s commitment to our members and our communities has not. And we’re looking forward to building on that for the next 100 years,” Daly added.