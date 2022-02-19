Mrs. Sonya Perry, age 87, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away on February 17, 2022.

Sonya was born in Providence, RI to Gaetano and Carmela (Gioielu) Susi. Sonya was married to John Kelly Perry, also from Providence for 70 years.

Sonya and her husband loved to travel. Their travels took them to many countries, including Ireland. Among all the countries they traveled to, Italy was their favorite.

Sonya had many jobs. 1st was to be a loving mother. She worked for the state of RI, Providence College and was a real estate agent. She had many interests and hobbies, but her love of quilting was what she loved the most.

Sonya and John made their home in many places, including Rhode Island, New Jersey, and San Francisco. But they always came back to Rhode Island to call it their home. The draw of family and friends were always their reason to love the Ocean State.

Sonya is survived by her son, Kevin Perry (Madeleine) and her sister, Paula Sylvia. She is also survived by grandchildren Spencer and Jonathan Perry, John, Nicholas and Katherine Perry, Sean and Dominic Perry, and her daughter in laws, LuAnn Perry, and Elizabeth Perry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John K. Perry, her parents, Gaetano and Carmela Susi, and her children, Michael Perry, Stephen Perry, and Mary Ellen Perry.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, February 24, 2022 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at Connors Funeral Home, 55 West Main Rd., Portsmouth.

Friends and Family are invited to Connors Funeral Home at 9:00am on Friday, February 25, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Sonya Perry will follow at 10:00am at St. Barnabas Church, East Main Rd., Portsmouth.